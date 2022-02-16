LOUISBURG — The Miami County legislative breakfast series continues at 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Louisburg Middle School, located at 505 E. Amity Drive in Louisburg.
The Louisburg Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event, which is free, open to the public and lasts about two hours.
Sponsors are Bank Midwest, First Option Bank, First National Bank and Landmark National Bank.
The annual series takes place on Saturday mornings in February and rotates among the county’s four largest cities: Spring Hill, Osawatomie, Louisburg and Paola. The breakfasts give the public an opportunity to hear from state lawmakers on key issues taking place in the Legislature.
Sens. Molly Baumgardner and Caryn Tyson and Reps. Samantha Poetter Parshall and Mark Samsel, all Republicans, are state lawmakers who represent Miami County.
The series wraps up Feb. 26 at Holy Trinity School, located at 601 E. Chippewa in Paola. The Paola Chamber of Commerce is organizing the breakfast, and First Option Bank is the sponsor.
