PAOLA — Education and taxes were two common themes during a legislative breakfast Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Trinity School in Paola.
The event was the final in a series that included previous breakfasts in Spring Hill, Osawatomie and Louisburg.
Participating legislators were Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, Rep. Mark Samsel, Sen. Molly Baumgardner and Sen. Caryn Tyson.
Moderator Blake Heid of First Option Bank gathered questions from members of the audience and asked the legislators to talk about a variety of topics.
Transparency in Education
Sen. Tyson said she co-sponsored Senate Bill 393, which would require internet publication of student learning materials and activities used in student instruction.
Tyson said there is a lot of misinformation being spread about the bill, including a rumor that teachers would have to post material a year in advance. Tyson said teachers would have until the end of the year to update the list because she knows that things can change.
She also emphasized that the requirement is only for the title and author of the material be posted online.
“It’s just to give the parents a window to the title and author so they can research it,” Tyson said. “As taxpayers, we have a right to know and see what is going on in the classroom.”
Tyson also spoke out against Critical Race Theory, which she said teaches inaccurate history that offends a lot of people.
“It is not what we need to have in our school systems,” Tyson said.
Sen. Baumgardner said she also supports transparency regarding classroom learning materials.
“Parents want more access to what is being shown in the classroom,” Baumgardner said.
She added that she has heard arguments from teachers that legislation is unnecessary because they are already doing it, but she has also heard some say it would put a greater burden on them.
“It can’t be both,” Baumgardner said.
Rep. Samsel said he understands the need for transparency, but he thinks now is not the right time to place new mandates on education professionals who have just gone through a difficult time managing the pandemic.
“I don’t want to put any more fuel on what’s already been a rough stretch for them,” Samsel said.
Virtual Schools
Sen. Baumgardner, who has chaired the Senate Education Committee for six years, said virtual schools in the state need an increase in funding.
Baumgardner said virtual schools, many of which are tethered to public school districts, have received $5,000 per student for the past seven years.
“Enrollment in virtual schools more than doubled in the last two years,” Baumgardner said. “They need an increase in funding.”
Food Sales Tax
Sen. Tyson polled the audience at the breakfast, asking if they’d rather see the elimination of food sales tax, property tax or income tax.
Tyson said, usually, property tax gets the highest number of votes followed by income tax and then food sales tax.
She added that she supports SB 339, which provides for a 0 percent state rate for sales of food and food ingredients, but she also wants to look at the big picture and make common sense decisions about state finances.
She said the state can afford it now, with revenues up $1.9 billion, but she questioned if the state will be able to afford it in the down years. She said Kansas has a per capita debt of $1,500 per resident, which is the highest in the five-state area. She said the state has $6.68 billion in school bonding debt.
“We need to manage our money wisely,” Tyson said.
She pointed out that doubling the standard income tax deduction in Kansas from $8,000 to $16,000 would be an immediate boost to families, and it would have a lower fiscal note than removing all of the food sales tax.
Rep. Poetter Parshall said income tax was first just implemented during wartime, but it was made permanent in 1913.
“Personally, I would like to see income tax brought down to zero,” Poetter Parshall said.
She also said she supports the proposed elimination of the food sales tax.
K-68
Sen. Baumgardner said the stretch of Kansas Highway 68 from Ottawa to the Missouri state line is the largest stretch of undivided highway in the state.
“It’s the most dangerous stretch of highway that we have in the state,” Baumgardner said.
If nothing else, she said they should install cement dividers like the ones used during recent bridge work on U.S. Highway 69.
She said the 159th Street exit off of U.S. 69 got done before K-68 because private money was involved.
“A state highway shouldn’t demand private money,” she said.
Alternative COVID-19 treatments
One audience member asked the legislators to talk about Senate Bill 381, which would allow a doctor to prescribe and a pharmacist to dispense prescription drugs, including hydroxychloroquine sulfate and ivermectin, for an off-label use to prevent or treat COVID-19.
The off-label drugs could be prescribed and dispensed even if the patient has not been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, and the doctor and pharmacist would be immune from civil liability for damages, according to the bill.
Baumgardner said she supports alternative treatments, and she used Botox as an example since it is now being used to treat migraine headaches.
She said she does not think the government should be mandating treatment plans.
“That is socialized medicine,” she said.
Rep. Poetter Parshall also said she supports alternative treatments.
“The only way to find out what works is actually trying,” she said.
Baumgardner said the bill passed out of the Health and Welfare Committee and it went to the floor for action, but the Senate president took it off the list and sent it back to the committee, where there has been no follow-up hearing.
“It is just sitting there, and it could just sit there for the rest of the session if leadership decides they don’t want it out of committee,” Baumgardner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.