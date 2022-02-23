LOUISBURG — Be careful what you ask for.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, used that adage to explain why Gov. Laura Kelly might not have thought through her call to eliminate all food sales tax.
“We passed the food sales taxes bill out of the Senate Tax Committee,” Tyson told about 45 people who gathered for a legislative breakfast Saturday, Feb. 19, at Louisburg Middle School.
“Some people will argue that it’s a heavy lift, but it’s doable if we put our priorities there,” Tyson said of the bill, which passed out of the tax committee she chairs on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Tyson is in favor of eliminating food sales tax.
SB 339 provides for a 0 percent state rate for sales of food and food ingredients.
“This bill includes all food sales tax — that’s what the governor asked for,” Tyson said. “So we’re giving her what she asked for.”
In addition to removing all state sales tax on food, the bill allows local governments the option to remove their sales tax on food, too, though Tyson said they are not mandated to eliminate the tax.
“It’s what the governor asked for, but I don’t think she realized the terminology of what she was asking for,” Tyson said of SB 339. “When you say all sales tax on food, that includes restaurants, too. So that’s in that bill. You know the old adage be careful what you ask for, well this may come back in that respect.
“But we still need to get something passed on food. We’ve tried for several years,” the senator said, referencing a bill to eliminate food sales tax that she worked on as a member of the House in 2012.
APEX bill
Even if the Legislature would pass the bill, it and other proposed tax cuts might not be doable now that the APEX bill has passed, local legislators have said.
The Kelly administration said SB 347, also known as the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) Act, is a massive economic development bill that could help Kansas land the biggest private sector investment in the state’s history. The current project with an unnamed company would bring 4,000 new jobs to Kansas and inject $4 billion in business investment into the Kansas economy, according to administration estimates.
All four members of the local legislative delegation voted against the APEX bill, Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, told the audience, seated in the commons area of the school building where she began her teaching career in 2001.
In addition to Sens. Baumgardner and Tyson, state House Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, and Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, all voted against the measure. Samsel did not attend the Louisburg event.
Baumgardner cited a few problems she had with APEX, including not knowing the exact price tag.
“Right now, the estimate is $1.6 billion,” Baumgardner said. “So when we’re talking about the projected (state) $2.9 billion surplus, you can see how immediately that’s been cut by more than half.
“Here’s the second problem — unknown company. The rumor is that the company is out of Korea. No one can identify, North or South Korea,” Baumgardner said, to laughter from the audience. “There’s also a rumor that it’s coming from China.”
Baumgardner said once the agreement is made with the unnamed company, which she called the “magic beans” company, the bill provides millions of dollars to move the company’s employees, but APEX does not include language that requires those employees to live in the Sunflower State.
“We’re going to spend $50 million to move people; we’re not going to require them to move to Kansas,” Baumgardner said. “They could buy a house in Missouri.”
The type of company and the site of the relocation are unknown. Baumgardner said the word on the street is it will be located in Johnson County.
The House and Senate leadership, and a few committee chairs and vice chairs, received more information if they signed a confidentiality agreement, Baumgardner said.
“So what we really had was the majority of the House and the majority of the Senate, they were voting on something blindfolded,” Baumgardner said.
The senator said another troubling aspect of the bill is that it allows the Secretary of Commerce can negotiate multiple agreements.
“So you can see that $1.6 billion can climb and climb to the extent that we don’t really know if the tax breaks that we’re talking about for you could ever get signed by the governor because she’s already made this commitment with this particular commerce bill,” Baumgardner said.
Transparency
Tyson also pointed out the $2.9 million surplus is just an estimate, and if it comes up short the Legislature might over-commit to spending for legislation like APEX. Tyson, who chairs the Senate Tax Committee, has urged lawmakers not to spend up to $2.9 billion as if that surplus projection was a concrete figure.
The senator also talked about her property tax transparency bill, SB 13, which passed last session. The bill requires local governments that want to collect more than the revenue neutral rate to notify taxpayers and hold a public hearing.
“It’s about transparency. You will know in the future why your property taxes went up, and who raised them,” Tyson said. “That’s only fair.”
Tyson said it is good legislation that also speaks to local control, because it keeps taxpayers informed.
“I was very proud to work on that legislation, and very humbled by receiving a national award and being recognized for my efforts,” Tyson said. “That legislation is being used as model legislation in other states now. The latest one is South Dakota. They are proposing that legislation.”
Tyson provided full disclosure about property taxes.
“You may not realize it but the only property tax the state collects is 1.5 mills for Regents buildings and other state buildings,” Tyson said.
Tyson has proposed legislation that would eliminate that 1.5 mills from the tax rolls, and instead acquire that funding through another part of the budget.
“I’m not saying cut the funding. I’m just saying move that off of property tax and use the state general fund for that money,” Tyson said. “It’s a tax cut of 1.5 mills for everyone, across the board. It just makes sense.”
Elections
Rep. Poetter Parshall also addressed questions about election reform. The state legislator previously worked for the Secretary of State’s office when voter ID and other measures were implemented to guard against voter fraud.
Poetter Parshall said she would be in favor of a 100 percent election audit instead of the 1 percent audit that is currently required in each county. But she said the fiscal note behind a full audit, and having enough workers to conduct it, make it prohibitive at this time.
She also addressed legislation concerning drop boxes and paper ballots. The lawmaker said she is not a proponent of drop boxes.
“Personally, I’d like to see those (drop boxes) leave,” Poetter Parshall said.
Poetter Parshall also said on Monday, Feb. 21, House legislators will be working a proposed constitutional amendment that provides for legislative oversight of rules and regulations adopted by executive branch agencies and officials.
“It’s important that we get that passed and moved over to the Senate,” she said.
Virtual learning
During a discussion about education, Baumgardner, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, talked about the growth in virtual schools in Kansas.
When schools shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and districts utilized virtual learning, some parents opted to enroll their kids in a virtual-only program, Baumgardner said.
“The virtual schools in our state are public schools,” Baumgardner said. “Our virtual programs are tethered to a public school district. The second largest virtual school in our state is tethered to the Spring Hill school district.
“The child can live anywhere in the state, and the parent can enroll that child in the Spring Hill program if they choose to,” she said, as an example. “The enrollment in our public virtual schools has more than doubled in two years.”
The legislative breakfast series wraps up Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Trinity in Paola.
