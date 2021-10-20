George Bazin and Clint Ernst are vying for the Ward 3 seat on the Louisburg City Council — the only council seat up for election Nov. 2.
In order to give voters insight on each individual, The Miami Republic recently sent questions to each candidate. Their responses are printed below.
WARD 3
Name: George Bazin
Age: 31 years old
Occupation: Self-Employed, G-B Construction LLC
Family: Bob & Mary Bazin (parents)
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority is community development for an improved quality of life.
Why should voters elect you?
I am from Louisburg, home grown from K-12. My main concern is seeing Louisburg prosper into the future. I have served on the Planning Commission for 3-plus years and have done many community improvement projects over the years. While I do not plan to recreate the wheel, I believe there are ways we can improve our city & set ourselves up for future success.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
In my opinion, the City Staff has done its best with a very fluid situation & balanced allowing businesses/individuals to continue to live their daily lives while prioritizing public health and safety.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
Louisburg’s strength is its strong community. Its small town feel while in close proximity to larger cities grants us numerous advantages to choose how our future as a community goes moving forward. A weaknesses of Louisburg’s is our infrastructure (ie. roads, sidewalks, storm sewer, etc.)
Name: Clint Ernst
Age: 42
Occupation: For the last 10 years Clint has performed as a Program Management Manager for the Kansas City National Security Campus managed by Honeywell FM&T. U.S. Navy Veteran
Family: Clint enjoys spending time with his Wife, Megan, and three daughters Scout (9), Evelyn (2), and Lillian (1).
If elected, what would be your top priority?
When I signed up to run for City Council I made it priority to meet with current leaders. In the last two months I have met with our City Administrator, current Council Members and past Council Members. My goal in these discussions was to understand major priorities for the city. To understand current problems and future problems and to talk about recent success in funding priorities of our city. I used this information to balance against what I am hearing from residence in my community. To understand what they see as top priorities in our community.
What I will do as the Ward 3 elected Council Member is to support current processes, improve current processes and work with our City Council, Mayor and City Administrator to establish new processes to meet the priorities of our City and the needs and wants of our community members.
An example of this would be through our annual City Budget process. I attended the 2022 city council budget meeting to understand the process of approving our city budget. I learned a lot from this experience. In 2013 our local government established and implemented the 5x5 vision. One of the goals was to create a long term vision for the community. This requires planning not only for the priorities to be completed but also the forecasting and budget process to complete work on those priorities for our City. Our City currently forecasts and budgets in one year intervals. To meet future priorities, I will work with our city leaders to establish a long term budget forecast to establish baselines for meeting future funding needs. Long term Community needs requires long term fiscally responsible planning by our City Leaders.
Why should voters elect you?
I care about this community. I care about what happens in Louisburg today, tomorrow and 25 years from now. I will work with other council members, our Mayor, our City Administrator and City Supervisors to ensure decisions are made in the best interest of all Louisburg citizens. I will bring experience that others on staff don’t have which will create a diverse group able to work together to make decisions. I have talked with past and current council members. I have spent hours speaking with our city administrator. I have spent many hours speaking with community members who live in Louisburg, who work in Louisburg, and who own businesses in Louisburg. Through these personal experiences I will work with our community leaders to support a path of success for Louisburg. I will be your voice on the City Council.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
Everyone has been affected by the pandemic. I personally worked from home for nearly 4 months as our company worked with our government sponsor to understand the next steps in getting back to normal for our workforce. Our community leaders have made difficult decisions during this time. I commend them all for the work they have done for our community, keeping our most cherished community members safe, and continuing to work together through this unique event in our lives.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
The strength of our community is with the people. I attended the 2021 Louisburg Cider Run where I witnessed our community coming together to provide a safe and fun venue for the runners and spectators. What a tremendous event our community puts on every year. I also point to the Labor Day festivities. We always have a great turnout for the parade and events at the legion park after the parade. My family looks forward to staying in Louisburg every labor day to attend the weekend events.
Other strengths include our entertainment offerings. I am always encouraging people to visit Louisburg for the Cider Mill, the local wineries, the Cedar Cove Feline Conservation and Education Center, our antique and boutique shops, and now I can promote our newest attraction the Escape Room at the corner of Metcalf and Amity. Our community has so much to offer. I love talking up our community to get folks to come visit Louisburg! To use our community marketing strategy Louisburg is Close-Knit — Close to Everything.
I do not see weakness in our community. I see a strong community working together to provide the best experience for all citizens and visitors. If I had to offer up a suggestion for improvement it would be our ability to disseminate information to our community. In the last few years our Mayor and Council have supported information disseminating initiatives such as the quarterly newsletter in our City Bills. Also, the council meetings are now held through a video link to allow more people to see the process live. In any process there is always room for improvement. As a City Council member I will work to pass along informative information not only to the community members in my district but to all community members of Louisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.