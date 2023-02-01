230201_mr_lou_council_01

Louisburg Public Works Supervisor Craig Hufferd (right) asks Louisburg City Council members to approve a plan that would have increased the salaries of public works employees by five percent. After a split 2-2 vote, Mayor Donna Cook cast the tiebreaking “no” vote.

 City of Louisburg

LOUISBURG — Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook cast the tiebreaking “no” vote to shoot down a proposed plan to increase salaries of Louisburg Public Works employees.

Louisburg City Council members Tiffany Ellison and Scott Margrave also voted against the proposed pay increases, while council members Steve Town and TJ Williams voted for the proposal during the Jan. 17 council meeting. Council member Clint Ernst was absent from the meeting.

