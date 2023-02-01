Louisburg Public Works Supervisor Craig Hufferd (right) asks Louisburg City Council members to approve a plan that would have increased the salaries of public works employees by five percent. After a split 2-2 vote, Mayor Donna Cook cast the tiebreaking “no” vote.
LOUISBURG — Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook cast the tiebreaking “no” vote to shoot down a proposed plan to increase salaries of Louisburg Public Works employees.
Louisburg City Council members Tiffany Ellison and Scott Margrave also voted against the proposed pay increases, while council members Steve Town and TJ Williams voted for the proposal during the Jan. 17 council meeting. Council member Clint Ernst was absent from the meeting.
Louisburg Public Works Supervisor Craig Hufferd submitted the proposal and asked for its approval during the meeting. Hufferd said he made some adjustments to the recommendation based on previous discussions with council members during a special meeting.
The proposed plan would have given a 5 percent pay increase to public works employees, and it also would have provided a one-time longevity pay adjustment to reward long-term employees.
The proposed salary structure would have cost the city $36,545.60, and the proposed one-time longevity pay adjustment would have cost the city $32,500. Three employees would have received $6,500 in longevity pay; two employees would have received $3,500; and six employees would have received $1,000, according to the proposed plan.
“This really is all about getting us up to competition with everybody around,” Hufferd said. “It’s hard to get employees right now.”
Hufferd said the current pay for Louisburg Public Works employees is similar to the city of Paola, but it’s difficult to compete with higher salaries offered to the north in Johnson County. A recent salary study illustrated that point, although Cook and Ellison said it’s difficult to compare Louisburg to cities in Johnson County.
Community member Barbara Smith was allowed to speak during the discussion, and she urged the council members to not approve the proposed pay increases. Smith pointed out that public works employees, along with most other city officials, already received a standard 5 percent pay increase in January 2023, as well as a 5 percent pay and 2 percent cost of living increase in January 2022.
“We can’t afford it,” Smith said. “The taxpayers can’t take the burden any longer. I think you’ve been more than generous with them.”
Cook also expressed opposition to the proposal, stating that it was not in the budget, and it would create a “snowball” effect that could prompt other city employees and entities like the fire department to seek similar increases.
“We’ve already budgeted for this year for five percent,” Cook said.
Ellison said she’d like to see more descriptive job descriptions so employees are clear what their expectations are and how they can advance and earn more money in the future. She suggested seeking help from an outside business consultant who could help the city establish a workforce that can grow as the city grows, rather than a system based solely on longevity.
Hufferd agreed that job descriptions could be modified moving forward, but he asked the council members to approve the proposed plan because it is a good start.
“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Ellison said.
After the proposal was voted down, Ellison asked for it to be brought back to the council at a later date.
City Administrator Nathan Law advised the council members to send any further thoughts on the issue to himself or Hufferd.
