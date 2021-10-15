Four seats on the Louisburg USD 416 Board of Education are contested in the Nov. 2 election.
Position 3: Doug Shane, who was appointed to the board to fill an unexpired term, will face challenger Jo Erin Stuteville. Position 4 incumbent Michael Phillips is challenged by Sari Antisdel and Dan Smith. Jim Foote and Bill Mize are vying for Position 5, and Jennifer Goodman, Matthew Mercer and Kelli White are vying for Position 6. (Mercer did not return responses).
In order to give voters insight on each individual, The Miami Republic recently sent questions to each candidate. Their responses are printed below.
POSITION 3
Name: Douglas Shane, DVM, PhD (incumbent)
Age: 32
Occupation: Research Scientist
Family: Wife, Katelin, and three children: Warren, Hattie, and Iris.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority is for USD 416 to be the premier 4A district in the State of Kansas. This vision will emphasize the important partnership between schools and parents, ensure accountability and transparency in school operations, and prioritize sound budgetary planning.
•Louisburg has long recognized the important partnership that parents and schools must have to help our children be successful. We must always work to strengthen and protect this partnership.
•Transparency is critical to make sure that our school district is accountable to the taxpayers who elect the board.
•Sound budgetary planning is crucial to help each student achieve their highest potential. We must meet the needs of each student. The state of Kansas increased state aid 5.2% this year with the expectation that the continued funding increases would benefit at-risk student programming. As a board member I will fight to make sure we are accountable to this expectation and provide adequate resources for our at-risk programming. Every parent of a child with a special physical condition or a learning need such as dyslexia should be assured that we will be able to meet their child’s needs with appropriate services.
Why should voters elect you?
Voters should elect me because I am deeply passionate about educating young people the right way.
I have been blessed to grow up in a small-business family where I learned all about business, manufacturing, and product distribution. As a child I worked alongside blue-collar workers from all walks of life. My family moved to Louisburg in 2003. I believe the faculty and staff at Louisburg High School gave me the opportunity to thrive, be exposed to agriculture education, and learn the values of a small community. After graduation, I pursued an academic and professional career that resulted in two doctoral degrees: a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine and a Ph.D. in Production Medicine and Epidemiology.
My background instilled that it takes people of all backgrounds to make a free society succeed. Public education is such a crucial function to our freedom and prosperity. I understand that public education should seek to work cooperatively with parents to bring each child to their fullest potential. Each child is special and unique. I will work hard to prevent our great district from bending to the whims of educational or political special interests that have diluted public education.
I am deeply passionate about doing what is right, being honest, and working to implement positive change. I have demonstrated all of this in my short time on the board.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
In Louisburg, last year, we separated ourselves from the current practices in public education by starting the school year on time and in person. We must continue to be the beacon on the hill that shows the world the right ways to educate children. Our district has done the best it could with the resources and information at our disposal. We have prioritized parental rights and medical freedom, which I believe are vitally important. I am also proud that we made a clear statement that our schools are not medical facilities and therefore should not be administering vaccines or diagnostic tests. I am hopeful that we will soon be able to transition away from the current practices that disrupt the learning environment such as unnecessary quarantines and restricting the free movement of students and staff. Moving forward it is critical we make it so our staff can get back to focusing on their primary goal: the education of our children.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
A great strength is our district’s unmatched community pride and engagement. Our town and our staff are so passionate about USD 416 that it infects the air we breathe: a good pandemic of sorts. The contagious environment and pride of our district creates an unparalleled educational and teaching experience for students and staff. This is a trait that we can never afford to lose because it sets Louisburg apart from most other school districts.
A weakness in our district is we have not developed a strategic vision/growth plan or a capital outlay strategy. With the help of community members, the school board should set the course for the future so that the superintendent, district employees, and our taxpayers know the vision and capital priorities. This way, we can make sure we never again have a situation where roofs allow water to leak and drip on students’ heads in the classroom. This is something that can only be addressed through strong and active board leadership.
Name: Jo Erin Stuteville
Age: 42
Occupation: Insurance Agent/Branch Director
Family: Husband, Adam — daughter, Afton, 12 — son, Evan, 4
If elected, what would be your top priority?
The education of USD 416 students is my top priority. Making sure that our children are learning in the absolute best environment we can provide for them is something I am passionate about.
Why should voters elect you?
Running for USD 416 Position 3 was an easy decision for me. Being a community minded business professional, district alumni, and a parent, I have a vested interest in the success of our district and would be honored to bring my talents to the board table.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
As we all know, there was no handbook on how to handle a pandemic. Everyone had to adapt to an unknown, seemingly overnight. The school district, local businesses, home life — we all had to learn to navigate in a confusing time, with very limited information. USD 416 did a great job of implementing their back to school “COVID Plan” at the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year. This solid plan allowed our schools to be kept open and allowed for our children to be in the classroom for in person learning, and participate in sports. So much so, that many neighboring districts looked to USD 416 because of the success of the plan that was created.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
An indisputable strength of USD 416 is the teachers and staff — hands down, our district employs the best! These wonderful people show up every day to teach our kids, feed our kids, transport them to and from school and events, and make sure that the buildings that they are learning in are clean and safe. Our district employees are paramount, and essential to keeping up the great standards that have been set forth for so many years now.
A weakness of our district is lack of diversity on the current board. This election cycle is sure to bring more diversity to the board, which I feel lends to more points of view and perspectives. This allows for a stronger board to continue to facilitate an all-inclusive district.
POSITION 4
Name: Michael Phillips (incumbent)
Age: 39
Occupation: Fire Protection and Life Safety Program Manager and Team Leader at Henderson Engineers
Family: Darcy (wife), Sons: Finn (13), Ollie (10), Henry (10)
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority is doing what is best for our students. One of these is supporting the continuation of the bond projects. These projects will improve the safety and structure of our buildings and quality of education for our children.
Why should voters elect you?
Voters can trust me to continue my focus on the issues that have the greatest impact on students and staff. My engineering background allows me a unique perspective and understanding of the bond and the projects it entails. I pledge to continue to listen to and consider all sides of the issues presented to the board.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
At the start of the pandemic, Louisburg School District emerged as a leader in our area. Our organization and plans for the health and safety of our students and staff became a model other districts followed. This year we were hopeful of a downturn of COVID and started the summer and school year in a mask optional environment. This meant less structure and left our staff and students with questions regarding our policies. As a member serving on the school board, I take responsibility for our current situation. I support the development of concrete plans in order to have a more solid direction when infection spikes or issues come up. Our undefined stance has become frustrating to many staff, students, parents and sends mixed messages. Relying on input from health officials and rooting our policies in data will help clear up much of this confusion. I remain open to hearing additional strategies that may be implemented to ensure our children and staff stay healthy.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
Undoubtedly, our greatest strengths are our high-quality teachers, administrative team and support staff. They have stepped up and made the best of our current pandemic situation. They are a solid team dedicated to learning and adapting to changes in our world and the realm of education.
I see a great opportunity for growth in our district. Often our location gets us unfairly compared to our neighboring districts to the North. Our smaller district operates well within our budgets, opportunities, and size. We work to create great opportunities for our students and staff. We are able to maximize our resources. In order to create additional opportunities, we will need to open the doors for students and staff to propose ideas for activities and service organizations they are passionate about. Take the Future Business Leaders of America Club. Mrs. Lane came to the district with a plan and passion to start and provide that opportunity to the students. This program and the participating students have flourished. It would be great to see more programs like these begin and grow in our district.
Name: Sari Antisdel
Age: 42
Occupation: Fire Captain/EMT
Family: Wife; Micala and 3 elementary age students (twin girls and a boy)
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority as a new school board member would be to work with the newly elected board to create an updated vision statement to reflect the community and families which it now serves. We would create a strategic plan for the next four years to put every student, every family, and every teacher first. The expectations of our voting body will be met by holding one another accountable by adhering to our strategic plan. We will focus on communication, transparency, and being fiscally responsible to our families that support the schools.
Why should voters elect you?
I believe in serving all students, their families and teachers, making sure they have the tools and support to succeed. I value my position as a leader by focusing on serving others through listening and learning. As a Fire Captain, I hold myself to the highest level of integrity by protecting and guarding the public’s trust that has been given to me. I can be counted on to be a team player, to do my research, and to bring innovative ideas and knowledge to the board.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
I want to thank the school board, administration, and teachers for the effort and commitment to our children during the last 18 months. As a parent, I am proud of the fact we have stayed in school and continued to educate our children in a healthy and safe environment. I believe that being mask optional this year has created a better learning environment for my children and gives every family the freedom of choice.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
Louisburg Schools’ strengths are the long-standing tradition of great “Wildcat Pride” and its sense of community. My wife and I graduated from Louisburg. After college, we chose to come back to Louisburg to raise our children in this community that is near and dear to our hearts. I see an opportunity to build on the school district’s experience during the pandemic to continue and expand our education delivery system. This would include innovative ways of supporting families and educating every child in the district. I believe that we can also improve transparency by promoting an open flow of communication between the families and administration.
Name: Dan Smith
Occupation: President/Owner of Home Land Security & Electronics, LLC
If elected what would be your top priority?
Getting back to focusing on education, and listening to what the parents in this community want for their children.
Why should voters elect you?
I will always be honest, transparent, and remember that I’m there to represent the people that voted me into this position.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
No one has ever been through something like Covid. I believe they did the best they could. I disagree with some things, and agree with others.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
I believe our district is great at creating a positive image, and recognizing students that excel.
I also think that image has become more important than the education itself.
POSITION 5
Name: Jim Foote
Age: 54
Occupation: Farmer
Family: Wife Dana, son James, daughter Megan, son Michael
If elected, what would be your top priority?
I would like to see our district expand our educational options. Provide more opportunities to study vo-tech while still maintaining an excellent education for those that choose to attend a traditional college. I will also make it a priority to retain high level teachers and administrators by keeping our standards high and keeping our district at the level that our staff desire to work at USD 416 and not view it as a stepping stone to a higher paying job in a bigger district.
Why should voters elect you?
I will bring a business like approach to the table. I am a lifelong resident and graduate of LHS. My family and I are heavily invested in the community and believe that a strong school system is vital for continued growth for not only our district but the communities that it serves.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
I think that USD 416 has been at the forefront of how the pandemic should be handled. There were a lot of unknowns last year. Our district came in with a plan and they stuck with it last year. While it wasn’t perfect, it kept our students in school the entire year with minimal disruptions to the learning experience. As we have moved into the the new school year, the school board adjusted their policy to mask optional which I have fully supported. As the school year has progressed, they have had to adjust and adapt. The board has had some good spirited discussions and made some changes that I support. Some tough decisions had to be made and as we know there may be more in the future. I fully support the decisions that have been made by our current school board and I promise to always listen to my constituents and make the best decision for the education of our kids because ultimately the kids are who we are elected to serve.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
I believe that USD 416 is one of the top school districts in the state and a leader in 4a. We have top notch facilites and with the recent bond measure that passed, we will be able to update some of the dated buildings and improve on our newer buildings. I believe it all starts with our administration and their commitment to providing an excellent education for our kids and retaining high level teachers and staff. USD 416 has always had some of the best educators in the state and I am committed to continue to hire the best educators. The only weakness that I see right now is the divide that I see in our community. We need to come together and do what is best for our kids education. Put our differences aside and focus on providing a quality education for our youth because they are the future of our community.
Name: Bill Mize
Occupation: Attorney
Family: Wife, Debbie, with three children and six grandchildren
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority will be to restore a sense of normalcy for our students. We cannot calculate the damage our children have suffered from dealing with COVID, whether it is the physical or emotional harm, the loss of communication and academic skills or other losses we don’t even know about at this time. We must take into account the negative impact of these policies and the sooner we stop the disruptions to their lives, the sooner we can start addressing the damage.
Why should voters elect you?
Given the times we are living through, I believe the board will increasingly face issues that require critical analysis such as the responses our board will be called upon to make for issues like those related to COVID and the assaults that continue to be made against our traditional curriculum. I believe my legal background will be an asset in evaluating the information the board reviews so it can best deal with these types issues the district will be facing.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
The COVID response was difficult for everyone. However, I believe there has been too little appreciation as to how mandates have negatively affected our students so I would want to carefully evaluate the benefits of any restrictions against the harm caused by any mandates. I also believe there has been too much deference given to experts who are often allowed to set school board policies without providing the data that supports their particular position.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
I believe the strength of the board can be seen in the fact that so many candidates are willing to offer their time to serve. A weakness that is not limited to any board is the tendency of those in power to minimize the viewpoint of the voters if it goes against the position of those in charge. The renewed interest of the public in all political races should help change this attitude.
POSITION 6
Name: Jennifer Goodman
Age: 36
Occupation: Physical Therapist
Family: Husband Mickey Goodman, daughters Aubry Goodman, Harper Goodman and Lee Goodman
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority is student success! I believe this district can do more to support smaller class sizes at the elementary level and improve experience-based learning opportunities for high school students. As a school board member, my goal would be to work with the administration and teachers to provide the highest quality instruction and engage board members to evaluate industry standards that drive individual success in and out of the classroom. Our high school math and reading proficiencies are below that national average and I would seek to support the teachers to provide them with the necessary resources to improve these areas. I would collectively look for measurable ways to improve these statistics so that our students leave high school with confidence in their abilities and choices and our teachers feel fulfilled with their outcomes.
Why should voters elect you?
I truly love this school district. As a LHS graduate and involved mom to three young girls, I hold this school district, including its teachers and patrons, in high regard. I have actively attended our district’s school board meetings for the past year and a half and am well aware of the statuses of all the important issues. I am committed to collaborating with the community and other board members to come to mutual agreements and reestablish the unity that has always made our community stand out against the rest. I will think critically when making financial recommendations and decisions that impact the tax paying public, to ensure continued trust and support for the district by our community members. I believe it is a school board member’s duty to be the voice of its constituents, and I intend to be just that.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
I look at surrounding districts and I am proud that our district has kept students in-person in class when other districts were not able to do the same. Test results across the county proved that in-person learning during the pandemic was the most effective way for students to achieve academic goals. I give credit to the Board of Education, administration, teachers and staff for working tirelessly to insure that USD 416 continued to be successful. I support the current mitigation strategies being used by our district and if elected, I am committed to making sure our district continues to provide optimal learning environments for students, ensuring availability of PPE for students and staff, and upholding the rights of parents to make medical and health choices that best suit their family’s needs.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
I am excited to see how far graduates of Louisburg will go! Our students enjoy many rewarding academic and extracurricular opportunities. The skills they learn in and out of the classroom will serve them well as they enter adulthood, with fond memories of their time as Louisburg Wildcats. Our wonderful little town has a long-standing reputation for its committed teachers and for its community support of the school district and its students. As our district commits itself to raising up young people, community partnerships with families and local businesses continue to be a great source of strength for our district. I believe a mark of success for our district would be to continually seek areas of needed improvement. One such area would be to provide improved opportunities for and preparation for the success of students who will enter a skilled trade upon graduation. I would like to see our district provide additional opportunities for experience and recognition for graduating with applicable skills to enter the workforce in fields such as agriculture, skilled labor and other industries. If elected, I will work with other board members, administration and staff to ensure that USD 416 is offering the most diverse range of educational and career paths possible for students, while providing proper instructional resources for our great teachers.
Name: Kelli White
Age: 43
Occupation: Editor & Writer
Family: Husband is Nick White, and sons, Ethan & Emmett
If elected, what would be your top priority?
My top advocacy points are Teachers’ Needs, Fiscal Responsibility, Social-Emotional Services, Enhanced Curriculum, and Career-readiness Programs.
Why should voters elect you?
People who know me say I listen well, am level-headed, and that I make decisions based on facts, not on opinions or agendas. As a former teacher and a parent, I have a passion for high-quality education.
How do you think the school district has handled the pandemic?
In the 2020-2021 school year, the district handled the pandemic so well that other districts emulated our strategies. We were fortunate to stay open and implemented necessary precautions as directed by public health professionals. This year has been different, but I am not here to argue a case of “should have or should not have.” While I do not believe school districts should be put in a position to determine pandemic mitigation strategies, here we are. It is case where opinion does not matter. I would like to see the school board adhere to its mission and do what is necessary to keep our kids in school and our staff and teachers feeling safe going to work.
What do you think are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses?
When it comes to strengths and weaknesses of USD #416, I see them being one in the same in several instances; for example, in three of my advocacy points: Teachers, Curriculum, and Career-readiness programs.
Teachers — We have some of the best educators in the state and probably in the nation. But we could do better. When it comes to retention, we have many teachers who have remained in our district for decades, and we have some who have exited quickly. It is imperative for a school district to retain the best teachers, and we have proven we can do that. Ensuring teachers have what they need to feel fulfilled in their work is essential. As a former educator, I would like to learn more about what teachers are experiencing, what their ideas for improvement are, and to observe classrooms firsthand.
Curriculum — For a district our size, the variety of courses available is commendable. But we could do better. I would like to explore how the district can increase course variety appropriate for students of all ability levels, not only to satisfy and best prepare current students, but to entice potential new students.
Career (and College) Readiness — The district has some helpful programs, like Xello, that give students insights into their strengths. An online learning option, Engenuity, is offered for older students. But we could do more. I believe this issue applies to schools nationwide. Many kids in America graduate without adequate preparation for life after K-12. Whether that path is a career or college, students would benefit from more application-based instruction, more exploration and knowledge of careers, and better understanding of college expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.