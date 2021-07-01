PAOLA – A vibrant downtown shopping area with family-friendly restaurants… a bustling town Square full of apartments and businesses… a variety of entertainment options ranging from bowling and miniature golf to a movie theater.
These are just a few of the things on the wish lists of Paola residents who attended an interactive workshop Tuesday, June 29, to help the city update its comprehensive plan.
The update process has been dubbed “Planning Paola 2050,” and city leaders are working with the consulting firm Confluence to map out a vision that will help guide the city’s growth and development over the next three decades.
“It’s your vision for the future,” said Confluence representative Christopher Shire, who added that despite the “2050” in the name, the comprehensive plan is designed to be an ever-changing document that may have a shelf life closer to 10 years before requiring another update.
In February, the Paola City Council agreed to hire Confluence to help update the city’s comprehensive plan for a total cost of $148,500. Confluence has offices in Kansas City, Mo., and Des Moines, among other locations throughout the Midwest.
Shire was joined by a handful of his colleagues to help lead the interactive workshop, which took place inside the meeting room at the Paola Fire Station.
About 25 people attended the workshop, which featured interactive mapping and polling activities.
During one activity, residents were asked to fill out a Paola postcard that started with the words: “Dear friend/family, it’s 2050 and you should visit me here in Paola because…”
During another activity, attendees used their phones to respond to a variety of questions, with the answers showing up instantly on the front screen. The questions tackled topics such as housing, transportation and Paola’s advantages and disadvantages.
Several residents said there is a need in Paola for more affordable housing that is move-in ready for first-time homebuyers and young families.
Others said Paola’s biggest advantage is it’s small-town charm, but they also emphasized that maintaining that charm in the future could be a challenge as the city balances large commercial and industrial growth with support for small businesses and a revitalization of the downtown district surrounding Park Square.
The final activity gave residents a chance to draw on maps where they think certain land uses should be located. They also could use stickers to prioritize things displayed on poster boards in a nearby room. One board displayed a variety of pool amenities that could possibly be added to the Paola Family Pool. The city currently is in the process of planning renovations and repairs at the pool facility.
Paola residents Dennis and Elena Super attended the workshop, and Dennis said it was right up his alley since he has a degree in public administration.
“This is fun for me,” he said while he and his wife drew on a large land use map of Paola and its surrounding areas.
The Confluence representatives also put on a presentation that outlined a variety of statistics related to Paola, including jobs, housing, traffic safety and population growth estimates. The mid-range growth estimate showed Paola’s population growing from the current 5,611 residents to 8,400 in 2050.
During the discussion about jobs, attendees learned that Miami County has recovered nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 17,498 jobs in the county in July 2019. That dropped to 15,186 jobs in April 2020 during the pandemic, but the job total was back to 17,482 in March 2021, according to the presentation.
Residents who missed the interactive workshop can still see all of the presentation material, participate in activities and learn more about the comprehensive plan update process by visiting the website: confluence.mysocialpinpoint.com/planning-paola-2050.
Shire said the city is currently in the second phase of the four-phase comprehensive plan update process, which involves collecting public input.
A first draft of the new plan is expected to be revealed during an open house in October, and the final plan could be complete and approved in January 2022, Shire said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.