Mayor Donna Cook chose to leave the city clerk and city attorney positions open when making her appointments during a recent Louisburg City Council meeting.

LOUISBURG — Kelly Bond was appointed the temporary acting city clerk for the city of Louisburg during a special City Council meeting Friday, Feb. 24.

The move comes three days after Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook chose not to reappoint longtime City Clerk Traci Storey during a lengthy regular City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.

