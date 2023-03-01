LOUISBURG — Kelly Bond was appointed the temporary acting city clerk for the city of Louisburg during a special City Council meeting Friday, Feb. 24.
The move comes three days after Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook chose not to reappoint longtime City Clerk Traci Storey during a lengthy regular City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The regular council meeting featured multiple executive sessions, and at the end, Cook asked the council to approve a series of appointments but leave the city clerk and city attorney positions open. Council member Steve Town opposed the motion, but it was approved.
Jared Anderson had been serving as the Louisburg city attorney, and he was present at the regular council meeting.
Town also voted against the motion to appoint Bond as temporary acting city clerk during the special council meeting Friday, Feb. 24. Cook informed him that it was just a temporary fix and not a full appointment.
“So what you’re saying is Traci is no longer employed?” Town asked. When he was told that was correct, he said “I’ll still vote no.”
The approved appointments Feb. 21 included naming Angela Fitle as the new city prosecutor following the recent resignation of city prosecutor Nate Sutton.
Earlier in the meeting, council members approved an ordinance removing the Kansas residency requirement for appointed officers and employees. That allowed for the appointment of Fitle, who lives in Missouri.
Per state statute, the Kansas residency requirement remains for city attorney, municipal judge and law enforcement officers. City Administrator Nathan Law said the city would need to change its charter ordinance to change the requirement for those positions.
When contacted after the meeting, Cook declined to say why she chose not to reappoint Storey, who had served as city clerk for 16 years. Cook did point out that the appointment of Bond, who is the city’s finance clerk, as acting city clerk is only temporary so that day-to-day duties of the city clerk are met. Cook said the city clerk and city attorney positions are still considered open.
