McGowin sworn in as Louisburg's new city clerk

By Brian McCauley
May 3, 2023

LOUISBURG - Jessica McGowin is Louisburg's new city clerk, and she also will continue her duties as utilities clerk for the city.

McGowin was sworn in as the newly appointed city clerk after recent action taken by the Louisburg City Council.

Kelly Bond had been serving as temporary acting city clerk following Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook's decision in February to not reappoint longtime City Clerk Traci Storey.
