Jessica McGowin is sworn in as Louisburg’s new city clerk.

 City of Louisburg

LOUISBURG - Jessica McGowin is Louisburg’s new city clerk, and she also will continue her duties as utilities clerk for the city.

McGowin was sworn in as the newly appointed city clerk after recent action taken by the Louisburg City Council.

