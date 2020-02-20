PAOLA — A developer has plans to build a 40-unit affordable housing apartment complex in Paola, but the project is dependent on the acquisition of a state tax credit award.
Paola City Council members, during their Feb. 11 meeting, approved a resolution of support for Trinity Housing Development, which is seeking a tax credit award from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
The planned multifamily housing complex would be built north of Timber Ridge Apartments and south of Sundance Apartments II near the intersection of North Hospital Drive and Industrial Park Drive.
Interim City Manager Randi Shannon told council members that the developer has not yet purchased the land, and the project is contingent on the acquisition of the tax credit.
The council’s approved resolution of support for the project states that the complex would be called Prairie Creek Apartments.
“The city of Paola supports economic development and promotes affordable housing as provided in the comprehensive plan,” the resolution of support states.
Councilman Dave Smail said he was impressed with the proposal and Trinity Housing Development’s previous work.
“They look nice,” he said. “And the amenities are nice.”
Mayor Artie Stuteville also said there is a need for more affordable housing in Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.