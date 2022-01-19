PAOLA — New Paola Police Chief Eric Jenkins got a little help from his family members during a pinning ceremony that took place at the Paola City Council meeting Jan. 11.
Jenkins became Paola’s new police chief in November, but the official pinning ceremony took place Jan. 11.
His wife, Leslie, and daughter, Kennedy, helped to pin on his badge, while his other daughter, Hayden, watched from the audience along with other family members and friends at the Paola Justice Center.
Jenkins thanked multiple people in the room, including his family members for putting up with his busy schedule.
“This job will wear on a family,” he said.
He also thanked former police chiefs Dave Smail and Don Poore.
“I want to thank Chief Smail for seeing potential in me years ago when I was just a rookie trying to make a difference in my hometown,” Jenkins said.
“Chief Poore, I appreciate your years of mentorship and guidance,” Jenkins said. “Hopefully, I didn’t take too many years off your life.”
Jenkins also addressed his fellow officers, who were lined up and standing at attention during his pinning ceremony and speech.
“I’m honored to continue serving as your police chief,” Jenkins said. “I’ve always believed there’s something special that we’ve built here in the Paola community. I have no doubt that we can make it through anything with the hardworking, dedicated individuals you all are.”
Jenkins grew up in Paola. He began his law enforcement career with the city of Paola in 2007. Since then, he has served as a master patrol officer, patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant. In 2018, he was promoted to administrative captain.
