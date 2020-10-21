The Paola City Council Ward 4 seat is up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election, as incumbent Aaron Nickelson faces challenger LeAnne Shields, who is a former member of the City Council.
In an effort to better inform voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a series of questions, and their responses are printed below.
Name: Aaron Nickelson
Age: 38
Occupation: Teacher
Family/Interests: Married to my wife Shari of 14 years. I have 4 daughters, Aubry, 14; Izzy, 10; Lily, 7; and Havyn, 5. My interests include golfing, volleyball, disc golf and embarrassing my daughters in front of their friends.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top three priorities?
Priorities include updating the City of Paola’s Comprehensive Plan, which includes the promotion and utilization of Paola’s Development and Tax Incentives, Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, Enterprise Zones, and Infrastructure Investment Zones. A priority is Increasing the quality and quantity of affordable housing. The last priority is stabilizing the city mill levy and utilities funds such as water, sewer, waste water, and trash/recycling, while still maintaining quality city services.
What changes, if any, do you believe need to be made to Paola’s downtown district?
When completing an update of Paola’s Comprehensive Plan, there needs to be an emphasis on Paola’s downtown district. I would like the Downtown to have an overall streetscape renovation, including updated lighting, sidewalks, city parking lots, and signage. I would like to incentivize owner occupied businesses that are in the downtown district. Work on avenues to make more apartment renovations for 2nd floor downtown buildings economically easier. Increase business community engagement and outreach of the Chamber of Commerce. Continue to create and promote community events within the Downtown district.
What do you think are Paola’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
One strength of Paola is the citizens and their support for the community as a whole. I feel like residents of Paola have an active investment in the city that keeps Paola as the benchmark for other communities to strive for. High expectations from citizens should be welcomed and encouraged. Another strength of Paola is the excellent working relationship that the current city council members have with one another and city administration. In our current political climate, it is rare for council members to not only listen and learn the opinions and views of another council member and city leaders, but to actually care about the person conveying the message.
A current weakness for Paola is the availability of affordable housing for home buyers and renters. Paola is in need of housing inventory. Paola is in need of affordable, and quality apartments, town-homes, and duplexes. Another weakness for Paola is a lack of centralized recreation programs for youth and adults. I am supportive of a Recreation Commission.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
I’ve obtained valuable experience in my 8 years as council member for the citizens of the 4th Ward of Paola. I have developed quality working relationships with the Mayor and fellow council members. I have a good rapport with city staff and administration. I am an active and engaged member of the community that believes in the direction and future of Paola. I believe that I am the best candidate for the job.
Name: LeAnne Shields
Age: 80
Occupation: Retired
Family/Interests: I am a lifelong Paolan and raised five children, all of whom attended the public schools. I worked as a Ward Clerk at the Osawatomie State Hospital for 15 years and sold real estate for 35 years.
I grew up with the city being a topic discussed often in our home, as my father, Bud Ellis, served as Mayor of Paola in the 1950s. I served on the City Council from 2002 to 2006.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top three priorities?
I care about Paola and its future development. Paola Crossings, which will be located on a 36-acre tract of land off 169 Highway near the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane, and a new housing development north of Paola will ignite future growth.
The city needs to work with homeowners, renters and the county when problems arise. The infrastructure such as streets, alleys, sewers and water lines need constant upkeep.
Internet and connectivity is poor and we need to hold the cable provider accountable for poor performance. Downtown and around town, strong internet is needed.It is time for more competition in the internet provider services.
What changes, if any, do you believe need to be made to Paola’s downtown district?
Paola Park Square draws people to our community because of its small town atmosphere. Events in the Square are a must from weddings, the car show and the Roots Festival. The summer Saturday Farmers Market & music on the Square on Saturday evenings needs to be planned for next summer.
It is encouraging to see young entrepreneurs starting new businesses in vacated buildings.
The city must be creative in working with building owners and businesses to upgrade the buildings. Apartments in the upstairs of buildings would be a plus to downtown. Incentives could be offered over a number of years to offset the expense of renovation.
Lives have changed permanently since the COVID-19 shutdown. Things will look differently in the future. Paola has to be creative to bring out businesses all over Paola back to life.
What do you think are Paola’s biggest strengths and weaknesses?
Paola has many strengths. Some you feel, some you see.
We enjoy the perks of being the county seat and fortunate to have many retirement community apartments.
Excellent schools and teachers, Lakemary and the hospital are all appreciated.
Small town friendliness, less time driving to and from activities, and the feeling of safety are enjoyed.
It is always a relief when driving back to Paola, away from the congested hustle and bustle of the city.
The weaknesses are no more or less than anywhere else.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
I spend time in the community attending club meetings, church activities and volunteering at the Miami County Historical Museum.
I will always be accessible to listen to your thoughts and ideas. I want to be your eyes, ears and voice on the council. I have strong feelings for Paola.
I will appreciate your vote November 3rd to be your City Council representative.
Thank You!
