Three seats on the Osawatomie City Council are contested in the Nov. 2 election.
Ward 1 incumbent Kenny Diehm is challenged by Brant Johnson, Ward 2 incumbent Kirk Wright is challenged by Jon-Michael Brand, and Ward 3 incumbent Jeff Walmann is challenged by Dale Bratton and Daniel West.
In order to give voters insight on each individual, The Miami Republic recently sent questions to each candidate. Their responses are printed below. (Walmann did not return responses).
WARD 1
Name: Kenny Diehm (incumbent)
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired
Family: Wife Rebecca and daughter Ashley
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Well it’s pretty clear that what citizens want are improved streets and I think we have started a way of getting the funds for such improvements. While the plan calls for a 10-year financing plan, the hope is to have very noticeable improvements in three to five years. Also we’re going to be taking a serious look at our water treatment plant. The plant has needed repairs and improvements for a number of years and plans keep getting put on the back burner. We can no longer do this. Soon we will be needing to make the decision to try making repairs on what we have, build a new plant, or buying our water.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I was born and raised in Osawatomie. I worked for the city of Osawatomie for 40-plus years and the last four years I have been Ward 1 councilman. I feel I have a pretty big investment in this town. I don’t want to see this town “dry up and blow away”. I think we are getting things in place to see improvements to the town but it is going to take time and patience. I would like to be a part of these improvements.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
We made a hard decision about the mask mandate but it was the best decision to protect all our citizens.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
We have people in the offices that are applying for and receiving more grants than ever before. These grants will help us improve our “pull factor” and hopefully bring new people here. New house construction has been higher in the last year than the previous 10 years combined.
Name: Brant Johnson
Age: 28
Occupation: Service technician for local propane company
Family: Paige (wife), Oaklee & Ollie Mae (daughters)
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
To help come up with some better strategies for upkeep on our city’s infrastructure with the streets, water and sewer distribution systems.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I offer a new perspective from a younger working generation that wants to better our community. I am a Osawatomie graduate, my wife works locally in town and my mother has taught in Osawatomie’s school district for over 25 years.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
I think the city handled the pandemic pretty well. We never saw the truly high numbers of positive cases that other cities had.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
Our city’s greatest strength is our community. Anytime something happens in town our community is quick to react and to help out where needed and it’s great to see. One of the biggest weaknesses I can think of is our lack of industry. I would love to see a lot more mom and pop shops around town, those bring me back to when I was a kid.
WARD 2
Name: Kirk Wright (incumbent)
Age: 51
Occupation: Licensed Contractor/Home Builder/Remodeler
Family: Wife, Shelagh Wright, of 30 years. Son (& family) Tyler & Wendy Wright, 3
grandkids: Jesse, Conner & Leighton Wright. Daughter, Britnie Wright & fiance Jamie Batish
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Continue to clean up the community and work towards implementing the new “Paving the Way” street improvement project. I feel that both of these are vital to the future growth of Osawatomie.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
The reason I’m on the City Council is because I care about Osawatomie and its residents. I’ve lived, worked and raised a family here and now have grandchildren growing up here. This community is my home. A lot of good things are happening in Osawatomie right now and in order to keep this trend going, we need experienced leaders in place.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
There’s no handbook for dealing with a pandemic. So many factors go into decision making. The City has done its best to wade through this difficult time.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
The city’s strengths are: the citizens — Osawatomie has a lot of great people. The citizens are hardworking, caring and down to earth. This community knows how to come together and take care of its own. The city’s weaknesses are lack of business and industry, and lack of good quality housing options. These two items go hand in hand and are equally important in the attraction of new businesses and both keeping our current residents and attracting new ones.
Name: Jon-Michael Brand
Age: 43
Occupation: Corrosion Prevention Engineer
Family: I was raised in Osawatomie, graduated from OHS and the University of Kansas with a degree in Chemical Engineering. I have two sons Gavin and Grant Brand and lifelong residents are my parents Charlie and Helen Brand.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Transparency and accountability are my top priorities. Over the past decades we have seen the city council be misinformed on many projects, some complete disasters and others have come in over budget. The only answer has been to increase property taxes. This is a totally unacceptable approach to city government.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
The people of Osawatomie Ward II should feel comfortable that I will be prepared to review, analyze, discuss, and properly vote for the people of Osawatomie on all topics for the next four years. I will do my best to represent all residents and property owner’s long term goals which include properly investing in our infrastructure while keeping in mind that we need to be able to afford our taxes so we can live here comfortably.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
Looking back over the past year through all that has happened, I think the entire pandemic was a major over reaction by most of the population and an overreach of government control. No matter where you stand on the topic, it is up to each person to take care of their own health and life. The government can offer suggestions but should not mandate how to run your life and livelihoods in such a way that the small business owner suffers. Many businesses were destroyed while big business and corporations thrived as they claimed their businesses were essential. I think the only people that followed Osawatomie’s mandate was government employees and the rest of us took our own precautions as we saw fit.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
The City of Osawatomie is an affordable, safe, and friendly place to live where we can all raise our families knowing that we have each other’s backs in time of need. We live in a place where your friends are your neighbors and we don’t live in fear of crime. We have a wonderful educational system. Much effort is being put into downtown revitalization projects to make it a place that people want to be proud of and make part of their daily lives. Our weaknesses are numerous. Streets are being addressed. Lack of jobs and industry are two major issues that we just can’t ever seem to find the answer to.
WARD 3
Name: Dale Bratton
Age: 56
Occupation: Customer service
Family: Single parent
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority would be to make sure the tax dollars are spent wisely. Continue to attempt to get people to Osawatomie to shop, eat, etc.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
Because I’m good at thinking through and solving problems.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
Best they could.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
Strengths are being a small town where people appear to truly care for each other. Osawatomie pride is a huge asset to the town, as well as the food pantry and clothes closet.
Name: Daniel West
Age: 44
Occupation: Auctioneer and Equipment Operator for 7 Highway Auto Salvage
Family: Married with 3 children
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority if elected would be street repair.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
As someone who can relate to the “Common Joe”, I feel I would be a good representative for that demographic.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
I think the city handled the pandemic the best they could with the information they had at the time.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
One of our city’s strengths is our sense of community and togetherness. Our city location and lack of room to expand is one of our biggest weaknesses.
