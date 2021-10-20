Mayor Mark Govea and City Council member Nick Hampson face each other in the race for Osawatomie mayor in the Nov. 2 election.
In order to give voters insight on each individual in contested races, The Miami Republic recently sent questions to each candidate. Their responses are printed below.
MAYOR
Name: L. Mark Govea (incumbent)
Occupation: Retired Division Manager with the city of Kansas City (Mo.) Parks & Recreation
Family: Spouse, Cindy and I have three married sons and 14 grandchildren
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
The five shared goals of the community: 1. Clean up the community, 2. Repair and maintain streets, 3. Work on economic development, 4. Work on housing of all types and 5. Work on the infrastructure / hard and soft.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
Our community has so much potential and is on a roll with many things happening right now. We have a major clean up effort with all residents on trash collection list and an agreement with Landlords with a persistent effort by codes enforcement. We have the largest city streets and walks initiative, a 10-year project for replacement, repair and maintenance. Our city was selected as a regional applicant to further vibrant, connected and green places (The OZ Commons Downtown Redevelopment Project). We have issued more single-family building permits in the last 12 months than the previous 10 years. As a positive spokesperson for the city an effective mayor should be openly representing the city and telling the good story. I believe I am that person to help keep us moving forward.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
I believe this was a public health issue. Health and welfare of the community was the biggest concern. The city handled the pandemic in the best responsible way possible with all information available at the time.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
I believe the city’s strengths and weaknesses are in its people. We have some of the strongest, talented, caring people with a Can Do attitude always willing to help one another. We also have people with an attitude uninformed and uninvolved with the city’s needs and goals. If we can all get on the same page and work together we can move this city forward to be the city we want it to be.
Name: Nick Hampson
Age: 41
Occupation: Manager for Hall’s Bobcat Service/Rock Yard
Family: Wife Angela; children Madison 13, Cletus III 9, and Faith 18 months
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Continued clean up of Osawatomie. Fix infrastructure streets, alleys, etc. To grow existing business in town as well as attract new business.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
Because I will represent the wants and needs of the people of Osawatomie and am committed and invested in this community.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
We did well in the way we were able to capture funds available to help the city and some of our local business; Poor in the way we did not listen to our citizens and businesses on their wishes regarding mask mandates and the ability to enforce said mandates.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
I think our best strength is the citizens of Osawatomie and their willingness to come together. Our largest weakness is failing infrastructure and lack of essential business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.