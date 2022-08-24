Paola’s water tower near Lake Miola stores water purchased from the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority. The city recently amended a contract with Rural Water District No. 1 because it cost the city nearly $100,000 last year.
PAOLA — Paola City Council members have agreed to amend an agreement with Rural Water District (RWD) No. 1 that cost the city about $100,000 last year.
Paola’s wholesale agreement with RWD No. 1 dates back to 1978, when the city operated its own water plant.
Paola and Louisburg formed the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority (PUA) in 2005 and worked together on a multi-million-dollar project that culminated in the construction of a water plant that went online in 2009 on a 40-acre site on the northwest corner of 343rd Street and Victory Road near the Marais des Cygnes River.
Paola began purchasing water from the PUA rather than producing it, but the city continued to supply water to RWD No. 1 at a reduced rate to help with the annual “take or pay” calculation with the PUA.
The agreement with RWD No. 1 was last amended in 2014, and it states that RWD No. 1 pays a minimum monthly sum of $1,000 for the first 300,000 gallons purchased, after which the water district pays a rate of $2.67 per 1,000 gallons in excess of 300,000 gallons.
Paola, though, is currently purchasing water from the PUA for $8.45 per 1,000 gallons.
Paola City Council members, during their Aug. 2 work session, discussed the budget issue with the city’s water fund that has been created as rates for the city to purchase water increase while the agreement with RWD No. 1 stays the same.
Paola City Manager Randi Shannon told council members that the agreement cost the city $96,000 last year.
Council members took action during their Aug. 9 meeting, agreeing to amend the agreement with RWD No. 1 to include a gradual increase plan to bring the rates up to PUA costs.
Effective Nov. 1, there will no longer be an adjustment of 300,000 gallons, and the water district will be billed at a rate of $5 per 1,000 gallons billed.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, that rate will increase to $8.45 per 1,000 gallons, and any future increases from the PUA will be reflected in the RWD No. 1 billing.
“We’re not trying to make money, we’re just trying to break even and not lose any more,” Shannon said.
Paola city officials acknowledged that they may lose RWD No. 1 as a customer if it chooses to instead purchase water from Rural Water District No. 2. That could cost the city financially the first year, but Shannon said the take or pay amount will recalculate the next year.
Shannon told council members during their August work session that the agreement with RWD No. 1 is just the first part of the discussion she wants to have with them regarding issues with the city’s water fund. In September, council members are expected to discuss a plan for potential future water rate increases for city customers to stabilize the fund.
