PAOLA — Paola city leaders are taking advantage of low interest rates by refinancing a series of general obligation bonds that were originally issued about 15 years ago.
The bonds totaled $7,525,000 when they were first issued in 2005 and 2006 to pay for the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
The interest rate on the bonds was 3.01 percent, but city officials have been working with Greg Vahrenberg of Raymond James during the past few months to refinance the remaining $4,140,000 principal amount at a lower interest rate.
Vahrenberg was pleased to inform Paola City Council members, during their May 12 meeting, that he was able to lock in an interest rate of 1.90 percent for the remaining 11 years left on the bond issue.
He said the total savings to the city will be $232,727.
Council members were pleased with the result, especially after Vahrenberg explained some recent volatility in the market. Last fall, the estimated savings to the city was $161,000, but that fell to $147,000 in February before climbing back to $218,000 in April and finally reaching the $232,727 that was locked in.
Vahrenberg said the refinancing was set up so the city will see a majority of the savings ($209,567) in year one, with additional savings of $1,000 to $4,000 being realized each year after that for the next decade.
The refinancing did not extend the final payment, which is still set for 2031, Vahrenberg said.
In other business during the May 12 meeting, the council members approved a consent annexation of 11.62 acres located east of Old Kansas City Road and north of Rockwood Estates. City officials said a developer has residential plans for the land, but specifics about what type of housing are not yet available as they will be part of a required site plan. The land currently is zoned for agricultural use, and it would need to be rezoned for residential development, the council members were told.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.