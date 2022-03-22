PAOLA — Paola City Attorney Lee Tetwiler recently gave Paola City Council members a refresher course in the dos and don’ts of public service and explained how their actions can have legal repercussions.
Tetwiler addressed the council during their Feb. 8 meeting, stating that he has made similar presentations in the past when new members join a council.
Tetwiler explained that his job is to defend the city from legal liability. He said the council’s job is to make policy and give direction, and the city manager’s job is to administer the affairs of the city. He emphasized that it is important for council members to not cross over into tasks that should be left to the city manager.
“Really, about all you can do is hire and fire the city manager,” Tetwiler said.
He added that the city manager is not the personal assistant of any council member and may not have the time to answer a multitude of questions.
Tetwiler also addressed executive session issues. He said his biggest concern has always been public disclosure of executive session discussion. He referenced situations he has had with this issue during his 40-year career.
“I had problems with a city council years ago because by the time I got to Asher’s to get a cup of coffee in the morning, they already knew everything that we talked about in the executive session, and that caused all sorts of expensive litigation,” Tetwiler said.
He added that in the event that a council member does divulge executive privileged information, and it costs the city, they could be subject to a $500 civil penalty.
“It gets more serious from there,” he said, adding that the attorney general can get involved if notified.
He advised the council members to be cautious moving forward because part of his job is also to protect the city from each council member because they are the ones who can violate executive privilege.
Tetwiler’s presentation came a few weeks after council member LeAnne Shields sent a letter to the Editor of The Miami County Republic expressing her concerns about the city spending half-cent sales tax money to build new ballparks and renovate existing ones in Wallace Park.
That was followed by a letter to the Editor from council member Trent Upshaw, who said Shields went against protocol when she mentioned a specific property in her letter and expressed a desire for the city to purchase said property. Those issues, he said, should be discussed in executive session.
There was more controversy during a Jan. 20 special meeting in which Shields made a statement saying she believed the meeting was called illegally.
