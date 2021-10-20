Two seats on the Paola City Council are contested in the Nov. 2 election.
Ward 1 incumbent Dave Smail is challenged by Luke DeGrande, and challengers Kathy Peckman and Kim Boehm are both vying for the Ward 3 seat. Ward 3 incumbent Leigh House is not running for reelection because she is running unopposed for the Paola mayoral position. Longtime Mayor Artie Stuteville is not running for reelection.
In order to give voters insight on each individual in contested races, The Miami Republic recently sent questions to each candidate. Their responses are printed below.
WARD 1
Name: Dave Smail (incumbent)
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired Paola Police Chief currently working at Smail and Associates
Family: Wife (Debra) Five children and their spouses: Jeremy (Sheramie) Jon (Regi) Justin (Callie) Jesse (Whitney) Jenny and 12 grandkids who all still reside in Paola.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
I have attended City Council meetings 31 of the last 33 years. I’ve seen the city’s progress over that timeframe. We’re in a critical period, cities must grow to survive in today’s economic environment. We need to continue that growth but also control it so not to lose our unique identity and charm.
One key factor will be to help the businesses on the square. One way is to offer incentives to entice businesses to fill the empty buildings on the square. Another is to help the current businesses to maintain and prosper. Paola also lacks affordable housing. As we have in the past and will continue to do what we can at the city level to incentivize the production of housing to accommodate our citizens and potential growth.
I feel like something we can do to help Paola’s growth is to offer more activities for senior citizens, young adults, and our youth. A possible step towards this could be a recreation commission, which I have worked with other councilmembers to research and present as an option to vote for this November.
Lastly, I feel we need to show our citizens we will complete jobs in a timely manner by approving for construction plans to complete the improvements to the pool and parks that the voters approved.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I have 44 years of experience in city government. I listen to my constituents and help them to solve their problems and address their concerns. As I’ve said many times, I don’t politic and don’t sugarcoat my answers on issues, I tell you where I stand and explain why. Anyone who has voiced a problem or concern can tell you I respond quickly and do my best to resolve their issue.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
I think the city has done well. Our sales tax didn’t take a dip like most other cities and in fact had record months. We’ve followed Federal and State policies and tried to protect our citizens as best we could. The pandemic slowed down some of the projects we had in the works, but we are gaining speed now in getting them going.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
One strength of the city is its employees. The city has very capable and hardworking personnel. They do the extras that you don’t see in a lot of communities. Another is our businesses, they provide good products, food and services. We draw people to our community from three other counties to where they shop here rather than driving farther into the bigger cities. And lastly, we have great citizens. They still have hometown community spirit, they care, and it shows that Paola is a great place to live. As far as weaknesses, it still comes back to affordable housing, we’ve got to continue to find ways to encourage builders to help solve this problem.
Name: Luke DeGrande
Age: 42
Occupation: Track maintenance foreman — BNSF Railway
Family: Addie/daughter-17. Colby/son-13. Ty/son-11
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
I am not sure I have a top priority. As a whole, Paola will continue to progress while opportunities and issues present themselves. From the forming of a rec sports and activities league, to future street department maintenance, and including future development growth.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I strive to look at any and all situations from the outside looking in. I look and try to understand both sides of issues before making decisions with open communication.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
They handled it the best they can. The pandemic caught everyone off guard. As divided as the public can be on this topic, I feel the decisions that where made were mostly made for the greater good of the community.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
For my whole life Paola has been a growing community that provides a small town welcoming feeling. The struggles that come with growth is an issue all cities face. I feel Paola can improve by working toward more small business utilization, continuing to provide more opportunities in and around our town square, and working to improve our youth sports facilities/Wallace Park area.
WARD 3
Name: Kim Boehm
Age: 47
Occupation: teacher
Family: husband-Mike, sons-Ben, Jack, Joey
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority is to limit government. It is imperative that we decrease overreach into our personal lives.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I hold conservative views, yet I am willing to work with all involved to reach reasonable solutions.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
At first, I felt the city implemented common sense guidelines. Yet, as time went on, personal decisions were infringed upon. COVID is a real concern, yet individuals are intelligent and should be given the opportunity to make decisions for their own families.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
Our strength centers on the small town events that are brought to our community. These events not only invite the community to get together, but they introduce outsiders to our hometown atmosphere.
Our weaknesses are lack of affordable housing for middle income families and lack of activities for our teen population. The young population needs areas they can congregate and connect
Name: Kathy Peckman
Age: 78
Occupation: Retired Miami County Clerk/Election Officer
Family: Husband — Darrell Peckman (deceased); Daughters — Rochelle D’Amato, Beth D’Amato, Erica Peckman
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Budget because we are responsible for Paola citizens’ tax dollars. Recreation Commission for a healthier youth and later, our citizenry. Physical and Information infrastructure to keep Paola citizens’ traffic flow going smoothly and citizens’ right to Paola information.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
Because I would attend all meetings and workshops. Also, I would be open to citizens’ input and concerns.
How do you think the city has handled the pandemic?
I believe our city and schools have addressed the concerns for all citizens by offering mask mandates and bringing those concerns to the public. I dislike mandates but know they are necessary for the health of the public.
What do you think are the city’s strengths and weaknesses?
Strengths — a proactive citizenry and tax base; near to a major city for entertainment; active interest in our youth and sports; excellent volunteer fire department; excellent library with North East Kansas Library system; proactive police department; excellent city work force.
Weaknesses — can’t think of any. Paola is a vibrant small town with friendly people and good people.
