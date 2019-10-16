Paola City Council Ward 1

NAME: Dave Smail
AGE: 66
OCCUPATION: Retired from law enforcement (40 years), the last 27 as Paola police chief. Currently working for son at Smail and Associates.
FAMILY: Wife Deb (of 44 years), five children and their spouses: Jeremy (Sheramie), Jon (Regi), Justin (Callie), Jesse (Whitney), Jenny Smail, and 11 grandkids who all reside in Paola.
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
To continue the progressive work this council has started. We have many important decision to make over the next two years. 1) Renew the current half-cent sales tax to keep the swimming pool operational and make needed improvements and enhancements. It would also allow us to upgrade the city ballfields and parks and improve city streets. 2) Hire a new City Manager to replace ours who retires in January. 3) Find ways to solve areas of concern and make improvements at Lake Miola. 4) Increase development on and around Park Square without diminishing its beauty and integrity. 5) Find ways to enhance storm water removal.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
I have 42 years of experience in city government with 30 years of Paola City Council attendance. I listen to my constituents and help them solve their problems. I’ve seen where the city has been and am prepared for where it will go in the future. I don’t politic and dance around the issues, I tell you where I stand and why.
3. What are your thoughts on the proposed Paola Crossings development?
I feel it’s a win-win for our city. It will develop a large tract of land that has been for sale for 30 years without the city having to issue bonds. The developer will bear all the cost of the infrastructure and land development. It would bring in businesses that want or need to be close to the highway. Currently, this land is assessed as agricultural and brings in very little taxes. Several businesses would greatly help our economy. We see a lot of towns that aren’t growing, and I don’t want to see that happen to us.
4. What are your thoughts on Paola’s Park Square and surrounding businesses?
We have a beautiful Park Square that hosts many community events and weddings and is family friendly for all to enjoy. I strongly feel we should preserve its beauty and purpose. We will continue to look for ways to bring in businesses that will be a good fit for the Square, yet still preserve its integrity. We also will look for grants and funding to help current businesses to develop or enhance their business. There are some programs currently available.
5. What are your thoughts on residential growth in the city?
First, we need more home development. We need more starter homes for first-time buyers. The council has put in place an incentive program to encourage new home building which has shown a lot of promise. We also need to encourage new home development on some of the large tracts of land in prime locations in the city.
NAME: Scott Shappell
AGE: 48
OCCUPATION: Owner of Netherfield Natural Farm Bed & Breakfast in Fontana and Owner of Netherfield Inn opening this spring in Paola. I am also on the board of Farmstay USA, a national organization that promotes lodging on working farms.
FAMILY: My husband Matt Fineout and I have been together since 2001. My parents Richard & Madeline Shappell and Dorothy & Harold Hendrickson all live in Paola. I also count the Suddarths of Olathe as family, as Don Suddarth, who worked for Miami County, was my stepfather until his death in 1993. Matt and I do not have any children, but we are self-proclaimed favorite uncles to eight nieces and nephews.
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
The world has changed and towns like ours are struggling to keep up. It seems to me like our legislators can’t imagine any way to experience growth without copying the suburban model. I think that’s a big mistake. Retail has changed and it’s never going to be the way it once was. We have to have a vision for what Paola can be, and that as I see it, is through tourism and by embracing the service economy.
People may shop online for most things now, but they will always enjoy the social aspects of offline life. Everyone is looking for experiences like idyllic town squares, restaurants, arts and crafts galleries, soaperies, farmers markets, sidewalk cafes, so we need to focus on that.
Right now, our downtown has too many vacant buildings, and recently our City Council voted to give a tax incentive to a developer for a piece of property on the edge of town rather than finding ways to reinvigorate already existing retail spaces.
Wouldn’t it be great if the upper floor lofts apartments around our Square were lodging spaces for out-of-town guests. Our past is our future. Our charm is our golden ticket.
Our lives are influenced by social media, and our city government needs to be forward thinking about how we will use this tool to promote our community. We can make Paola a destination with very little work. But to do so, we have to focus on growing local entrepreneurship, rather than incentivizing big box chains. We also need to inspire our children to want to make Paola their home, and I’m sorry, but a QuickTrip down by the highway is not going to do that.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
As a small businessman and entrepreneur with a background in hospitality, administration and management, I want to be on the City Council because I bring a perspective that is important. I grew up in Paola. I’ve created a successful local business. I want to see this town prosper in ways it has yet to achieve. And I’m sure I have the knowledge and experience to do that.
3. What are your thoughts on the proposed Paola Crossings development?
I recognize the visibility of this location makes it desirable for development, but I don’t believe the city needed to give up so much to make that happen. The city has been growing in that direction for my entire lifetime. I think the TIF is an interesting idea to help our downtown and Square, and in fact, rehabilitation is what the TIF was designed for. I found this quote while researching: “Although generally sold to legislatures as a tool to redevelop blighted areas, some districts are drawn up where development would happen anyway, such as ideal development areas at the edges of cities.” Doesn’t that sound like what we just did?
4. What are your thoughts on Paola’s Park Square and surrounding businesses?
I think our Park Square is an iconic landmark for our community that represents the small-town America that the rest of the world wishes they could live in. I applaud the locally owned businesses that operate in downtown Paola that work to maintain the social, historic, and aesthetic heart of our community. I will work to bring in, and support, more locally owned businesses to our downtown.
5. What are your thoughts on residential growth in the city?
When I graduated Paola High School in 1990, Gardner and Spring Hill had significantly smaller populations than Paola. Spring Hill has grown by 217 percent in those nearly 30 years and Gardner by 585 percent. While Paola is still larger, Louisburg’s population has grown by 123 percent.
Paola, in contrast, has grown by only 21 percent in those same 30 years. I believe residential growth in Paola is crucial to our future. And we need to get ready for it because we are already way behind. Paola has always been a bedroom community for KC, but it’s time for us to become chief among those.
