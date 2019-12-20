PAOLA - Paola officials want city employees to feel appreciated, so they are increasing the amount of the annual Christmas gift card by $50.
Paola City Councilman Dave Smail first recommended the increase during a Paola City Council work session Tuesday, Dec. 3. Smail said the employees work hard, and their participation in the wellness program have helped the city reduce its health care costs.
The increase in the Christmas bonus was officially approved by Paola City Council members during their regular monthly meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Employees will receive a $150 Price Chopper gift card this year. Last year, they received a $100 Price Chopper gift card, and the gift card was $75 the year before that.
“They deserve it,” Smail said.
