PAOLA – Paola City Council members voted 3-1 during their meeting Tuesday, April 13, to repeal the city’s mask mandate ordinance.
The mask mandate will officially end Wednesday, April 21, when the ordinance is published in The Miami County Republic.
Each of the four council members voted as they had previously indicated they would during a work session Tuesday, April 6. Council members Trent Upshaw, LeAnne Shields and Leigh House all voted to end the mask requirement. Council member Dave Smail voted to keep the mask mandate in place.
Local businesses can still set their own mask requirements, and Paola school district officials agreed during their April 12 monthly school board meeting to maintain the existing requirement to wear masks, at least through the end of the school year.
Paola’s mask mandate, which required the wearing of a mask or other face covering in public places, was first approved last July by a 3-2 vote, following a lengthy and emotional public comment session during which community members made impassioned pleas on both sides of the debate.
The council took action after the Miami County Commission at that time overruled the governor’s executive order establishing a statewide mask mandate and approved a resolution making masks a strong suggestion but not a mandatory requirement.
The commissioners clarified that individual cities, school districts and businesses in Miami County may choose to set their own mask requirements, and Paola was one that chose to implement the mandate.
Last November, Gov. Laura Kelly issued another statewide mask mandate, and this time the Miami County Commission decided to not opt out of it.
That statewide mask mandate expired March 31, and Gov. Kelly’s attempt to get a new statewide mask mandate implemented was revoked by a 5-2 vote of the state’s Legislative Coordinating Council on April 1.
Paola City Council members have been reviewing the city’s mask mandate during each monthly meeting since it was instated.
In addition to repealing the mask mandate during their April 13 meeting, council members also unanimously voted to rescind a resolution first approved last spring that declared a local emergency due to the pandemic and granted City Manager Sid Fleming the authority to take quick action and rapidly respond to the changing dynamics associated with the pandemic.
