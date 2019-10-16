Paola Mayor

NAME: Artie Stuteville
AGE: (Not answered)
OCCUPATION: Self-employed — Paola Taxi Service, Paola Coin Laundry
FAMILY: Three children — Shawn, Shannon, Cadi Anne; five grandchildren
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority? Several items are at the top of the priority list.
- A. Helping a new city manager to transition into the position of keeping the city moving forward.
- B. To be a part of the decisions on planning for the implementation of the renewal of the half-cent sales tax.
- C. Continue to approach our economic development opportunities with commonsense.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you? I have had many years of experience in city government by serving the community as a council member, planning commissioner and mayor. I have always represented all of the citizens of Paola with respect and value their opinions.
3. What are your thoughts on the proposed Paola Crossings development? The Paola Crossings development is an exciting project for our community. The developer has proposed a new development for a piece of property that has remained undeveloped for many years. This will give us a unique opportunity for new businesses and jobs. It will clean up a property that is a major entrance to our city. The developer is also paying for the cost of this project, which makes it more attractive to the city, as the city will not be issuing any debt for infrastructure improvements.
4. What are your thoughts on Paola’s Park Square and surrounding businesses? Our Park Square continues to be a focal point of the community. There are events throughout the year that bring people to the Square. As a longtime Paola resident, I know that having a viable downtown is important. We do have a good mixture of business on the Square with some retail, business offices, some niche businesses, and restaurants. Some of our businesses on the Square have taken some first steps in becoming a “Kansas Main Street” community. This will help promote the area and surrounding businesses around the Square.
5. What are your thoughts on residential growth in the city? Paola recently passed a new housing incentive program for single-family home construction. However, that is only a part of what we need. Our staff has been active in reaching out to developers that are interested in doing more, such as multi-family apartment complexes and other housing needs. We must, as a community, continue to work on making our neighborhoods attractive and well-maintained to help encourage infill lot development.
NAME: Bobby Knudsen
AGE: 34
OCCUPATION: Co-Owner of JKCC Print and Design. Former Production Manager for Global Ground Support. U.S. Army Veteran — Served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) with the 3rd Infantry Division.
FAMILY: My wife, Jessica, and I have been married for 15 years this year and we have three boys: Mason (13) and twins Hunter and Keaton (8).
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority? My top priority as Mayor is to encourage our city officials to think outside the box when it comes to bringing business to our community. It seems to be the consensus that businesses find it extremely difficult to do business in our town because of the regulations, taxes and an aging infrastructure. We need to foster a wide range of business from the mom-and-pop retail shops to technology-based manufacturing businesses that can provide a substantial employee base. To do this won’t be easy, but it will be necessary to sustain a healthy rate of growth by incentivizing revitalization of our aging buildings.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you? My family and I have been residents of Paola since January of 2012, and in that time we have learned and grown a lot. We’ve learned that we want Paola to be our home to raise our children and to grow a family business. We have put down roots in Paola, and we are fully committed to serving our community. I served our country for more than seven years in the Army, I’ve worked successfully at the management level in manufacturing and currently own and operate a business with my wife. I’ve worked in some of the most unforgiving environments in the world under extreme conditions, and I’ve done so successfully each step of the way. Our city is experiencing major change at the highest levels right now, and I believe our city needs a leader with experience in handling this sort of change with a mindset that aligns with that of our community.
3. What are your thoughts on the proposed Paola Crossings development? I think growth in Paola is great if we are rewarding the businesses that sustain our community to drive that growth. I’ve been told directly that this development will bring businesses into town that can afford the luxury price tag these new buildings will carry. The city manager said in the public hearing on Oct. 8 that they are trying to attract national retailers that are willing to pay the high price tag of an on-the-highway location. Small businesses make up the fabric of our town, they are what drive a great deal of our tax dollars in this town, so imagine if we were rewarding those businesses and building owners for the number of employees they employ and the improvements they make to their properties. But we are not doing that in this deal. In this deal we are choosing to line the pockets of an out-of-town developer that has no personal connection with our community and who couldn’t care less what becomes of our town so long as his developments make him money through 20 years of tax incentives. This has the potential to take away a dangerous amount of business from our small businesses which will do more harm than good for the future of our community. Walmart came here without a tax abatement and the city didn’t give them an unfair advantage in the marketplace. If the development costs are too high, because of the land’s topography, let the seller solve the problem. Over the 11 years that the land has been listed, the seller has never reduced the price. It’s a free marketplace problem and it can be solved by the seller pricing the property correctly. The solution isn’t corporate welfare for the developer.
4. What are your thoughts on Paola’s Park Square and surrounding businesses? I have a vision for our town Square that could bring it to life in ways we haven’t seen in decades. I’d like to rezone our town Square district to mixed-use properties. If the main floor of these buildings could be zoned commercial while the second and third floors were zoned residential, it would give building owners an opportunity to invest in their properties in a way that will allow them to see a return on their investment by converting them into apartments. 32 buildings have multiple levels on our town Square and that means a minimum of 32 apartments. 32 families could live on the Square.
5. What are your thoughts on residential growth in the city? From what I understand, the housing that is most needed in our community is first-time homeowners and renters. Making the zoning changes on our town Square could help substantially. We also need to ease up on our regulations to make home building more profitable.
