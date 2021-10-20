PAOLA — Paola City Council members have authorized the start of multiple projects expected to be funded by half-cent sales tax revenue, but one council member is asking the city to pump the brakes on the plan for new ballparks at Wallace Park.
Council members, during their Oct. 12 meeting, approved an ordinance that authorizes the issuance of general obligation bonds totaling an estimated $6.7 million ($4.2 million for two new turf ballfields and related items at Wallace Park; and $2.5 million for improvements to the Paola Family Pool). The ordinance also authorizes the estimated cost of $1.2 million for stabilization of the Lake Miola dam.
Before council members voted on the ordinance, Council Member LeAnne Shields read a statement asking the city to wait on the ballparks project.
“The half-cent sales tax went into effect 12 days ago, and the council is being asked to vote to borrow $6.7 million in bonds plus financing costs,” Shields said. “I support the swimming pool and stabilizing the lake dam. I am requesting that we only vote on those two items at this time.”
Shields said the proposed two turf baseball fields will partially be built in the flood plain and floodway. She referenced a current GIS map from the Miami County Zoning Department, which showed the flood plain in blue and floodway in pink.
Shields said the flood plain management regulations in the city’s land development ordinance (LDO) state that no development shall be permitted except through the issuance of a flood plain development permit. She added that FEMA could possibly be involved.
“We should not ask the taxpayers to be out $4.2 million by jumping the gun and buying bonds for the baseball fields until we have approval from the city’s LDO and the state,” Shields said.
Shields previously has suggested pursuing negotiations to acquire property north of 295th Street between the railroad tracks and Rockwood Estates for the ballfields. She also suggested that if the council members wanted to keep the ballfields in Wallace Park, a better location would be the site of the old armory where the concrete pad is located east of the main entrance.
City Manager Sid Fleming said the ordinance does not approve the issuance of the bonds, it just authorizes projects of the listed scope and size and allows the city to issue temporary notes to pay for initial upfront costs, including engineering and more detailed plans for the proposed new sports complex and Wallace Park.
Fleming said the current conceptual drawings from Confluence show that two turf fields could be built at Wallace Park out of the flood plain, but more research needs to be done.
The ordinance passed 3-1, with Shields voting against it.
Fleming said he would continue to talk with the city’s financial adviser to map out the financing plan and possible issuance of temporary notes between now and the next council meeting in November.
Later in the Oct. 12 meeting, following an executive session, council members voted to suspend Fleming with pay and benefits pending the results of an independent investigation into personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.