PAOLA — New home construction is on the rise in Paola, and city officials want to maintain the momentum.

Paola City Council members, during their Sept. 13 meeting, agreed to renew the city’s housing construction incentive program that was set to expire Sept. 30. The program typically is reviewed each September and either renewed, modified or allowed to expire.

