PAOLA — New home construction is on the rise in Paola, and city officials want to maintain the momentum.
Paola City Council members, during their Sept. 13 meeting, agreed to renew the city’s housing construction incentive program that was set to expire Sept. 30. The program typically is reviewed each September and either renewed, modified or allowed to expire.
The approved program was modified though to help offset losses in the city’s water fund. Previously, the incentive gave new home developers a reduction in building permit cost, plan review cost, and water and sewer connection fees on a sliding scale based on construction valuation.
The modified program that was renewed eliminates the utility connection fee reductions.
The eligibility requirements were also modified, though, to allow for properties within the boundaries of the city’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan to also take advantage of the new housing incentive program.
Some developers may also still be eligible for all of the incentives, including the water and sewer connection fee reductions. The modified program allows for all of the incentives if the home is built on an infill lot, which is an open lot in an already developed part of town.
City officials have prioritized filling those lots, and one such home recently was built on West Kaskaskia Street across from Taylor Forge Engineered Systems.
Several homes recently were built or are under construction in the Indian Hills subdivision, which now connects with the Hidden Meadows subdivision.
City Planner Jessica Newton said there were 10 homes built by six different builders under the new housing incentive program from October 2020 to September 2021, but there were 32 homes built by eight different builders from October 2021 to September 2022.
Homes with a construction value of $100,000 to $210,000, or properties in special assessment districts that expire after 2016, will receive a 65 percent reduction of the building permit fee and 65 percent reduction of the plan review fee.
Those percentages drop to 55 percent for homes with a construction value of $210,001 to $299,999; and 45 percent for homes with a construction value of $300,000 and greater.
Homes constructed on residential infill lots will be eligible for a 65 percent reduction in the building permit and plan review fees, as well as a 45 percent reduction in the sewer and water connection fees, according to the modified plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.