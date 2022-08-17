PAOLA — Paola Mayor Leigh House cast the tie-breaking vote during the Aug. 9 Paola City Council meeting to move forward with plans to have Mammoth Sports Construction of Lenexa build two new turf ballfields in Wallace Park for about $2.5 million.

Ballfield improvements in Wallace Park have been discussed ever since Paola voters renewed the city’s half-cent sales tax in 2019 to fund street and park improvements, including the Paola Family Pool and potentially ballfields. The sales tax is conservatively estimated to generate between $12 million and $14 million over its 15-year history.

