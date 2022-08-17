PAOLA — Paola Mayor Leigh House cast the tie-breaking vote during the Aug. 9 Paola City Council meeting to move forward with plans to have Mammoth Sports Construction of Lenexa build two new turf ballfields in Wallace Park for about $2.5 million.
Ballfield improvements in Wallace Park have been discussed ever since Paola voters renewed the city’s half-cent sales tax in 2019 to fund street and park improvements, including the Paola Family Pool and potentially ballfields. The sales tax is conservatively estimated to generate between $12 million and $14 million over its 15-year history.
In January of this year, council members voted 3-1 to hire Mammoth Sports to provide survey and geotechnical services at the site, as well as Phase 1 design. The total cost was $74,000, which included $12,000 for survey services, $8,000 for geotechnical services, and $54,000 for the Phase 1 design.
The survey and geotechnical services were for the entire project, but the Phase 1 design was just for two new turf ballfields proposed to be built north of Wallace Park Drive.
Councilmember LeAnne Shields has repeatedly expressed concerns about building new ballparks in Wallace Park because of its history of flooding, and she voted against the contract in January. She continued to voice her opposition during a council work session earlier this month when Mammoth Sports representatives presented the results of the survey work and proposed design plans for Phase 1.
Shields voiced a number of concerns, including the fact that Mammoth Sports officials said the life expectancy of a turf field is 10 to 12 years, and it would cost about $300,000 to $400,000 to replace each field.
Shields also said she disapproves with moving forward with Mammoth before putting the project up for bid. In January, Paola City Council members selected Mammoth Sports Construction for survey and design work over a more expensive proposal from Confluence, which had been updating the city’s comprehensive plan. A bid was also sought from Mid-America Sports Construction, but the company did not submit a proposal.
Shields said the project has not been properly advertised to local companies. City Manager Randi Shannon said the city has the ability to waive the traditional bidding process for specialized design-build projects like the ballfields.
Council members, during the Aug. 9 council meeting, voted 2-1 to waive the bidding process for Phase 1 construction. Shields voted “no,” and council members Dave Smail and Trent Upshaw voted “yes.” Council member Kathy Peckman was not physically present at the meeting, but she had called in on her phone. Her voice initially could not be heard at the meeting due to technical difficulties, and she was unable to vote on the motion.
The council members then considered an agreement with Mammoth Sports for Phase 1 construction of the two turf ballfields at Wallace Park for $2,565,628. Members of the audience were allowed to speak on the issue before the vote took place.
Mike Welter spoke on behalf of the Paola American Legion and raised concerns about the proposed plan for parking. Mammoth Sports officials revealed the plans during the work session earlier this month, and the proposed field design takes up about 20,000 square feet of the city-owned gravel parking lot south of the American Legion. The proposed plan is to add 20,000 square feet of additional parking north of the field and east of the current Legion parking lot.
Welter said he’s concerned about the number of cars that will need to access the parking via Silver Street and travel past the American Legion building, and he’s also worried about those vehicles getting trapped once the Legion lot fills up on busy Bingo nights.
Installing signs designating specific parking for the Legion was mentioned, but Welter questioned who would police it.
“I don’t want to be the parking lot cop,” he said.
Welter suggested adding parking and an additional access road to the east of the proposed fields to separate the ballfield and Legion parking. He also reiterated that when the Legion donated the parking and land to the city, there was an understanding that Legion parking would be protected.
Council member Dave Smail said the council has always had a good relationship with the Legion, and he is confident a solution will be found.
“We will make sure you are happy with the parking,” Smail said.
Council members discussed having Mammoth Sports add an access road to the new parking area from Wallace Park Drive.
Alan Hire of Paola-based Triangle Builders said the proposed parking plan doesn’t list a specific number of spaces, and he questions whether it will be enough for both fields and the Legion on a busy baseball night.
“I don’t think the parking is adequate,” he said.
Hire also said the construction documents from Mammoth Sports don’t seem to mirror the documents from January, and he questioned why there are no plans for bathroom and concession stand renovations.
“The project is incomplete and inadequately funded, and the timeline is not correct,” Hire said.
House said she also is concerned about the restrooms and concession stand, but she added that the city is hoping to secure grant funding for those projects.
“We do have those on the radar,” she said.
Shields questioned that strategy.
“That’s a lot of money to be hoping for,” Shields said.
Shields said she agreed with Hire’s concerns, and she is also concerned that the city will need to save about $60,000 each year to eventually pay for replacing the turf fields in about a decade.
Upshaw said he realizes there are other improvements that need to be made at Wallace Park, but he pointed out that the council is trying to stretch the half-cent sales tax revenue so that it can also fund Paola Family Pool improvements, stabilization of Lake Miola dam and other projects.
Upshaw said the council’s goal was to keep the ballparks project under $3 million, which the proposal does.
“The shape of the field right now is very bad,” Upshaw said. “We’ve got to do something.”
Upshaw also acknowledged that there currently is no timetable for the second phase of the project, which has an estimated price tag of more than $6 million and includes reconstruction of the grass ballfields south of Wallace Park Drive, as well as construction of two multipurpose grass fields and lighting east of the grass ballfields.
“Right now, Phase Two is impossible,” Upshaw said.
He pointed out, though, that the new joint Recreation Commission between the city of Paola and USD 368 will be up and running in January, and the two new turf fields in Phase 1 would give the group a place to play baseball, softball, flag football and soccer.
“I think it is a good and necessary first step,” Upshaw said of the plans.
Smail agreed and said more delays could be costly to the city.
“The longer we wait, the less our money buys,” Smail said.
When the council members were ready to vote on the motion to approve a contract with Mammoth Sports for construction of the two turf fields in Phase 1, council member Peckman’s audio issues had been resolved.
The vote was split 2-2, with Smail and Upshaw voting “yes” and Shields and Peckman voting “no.”
House cast the tiebreaking “yes” vote. House said Mammoth Sports officials have assured the city that the fields are safe to be built where they are, and they would not be damaged by flooding even if it were to occur. She also pointed out that if the city built a ballfield complex somewhere else, there would still be the issue of the deteriorating fields in Wallace Park.
“I feel like if we don’t do this in Wallace Park, we still have to do something in Wallace Park,” House said.
Mammoth Sports officials said during a work session earlier this month that supply chain issues with the synthetic turf could prevent them from getting the material until December, which means the fields likely won’t be complete until around the end of February or beginning of March 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.