PAOLA — A public hearing has been scheduled to review the request for a conditional-use permit (CUP) that would allow for the development of a mini storage facility on Sundance Drive in Paola.
The proposed development would include 13 10-foot-by-20-foot storage units within a 2,600-square-foot building located on a currently vacant 1.75-acre lot on the south side of Sundance Drive. The proposed storage facility would be east of the Paola Justice Center and Paola Sundance Apartments and west of the Indian Hills subdivision.
The public hearing is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Paola Justice Center, and local residents will be given the opportunity to speak about the project during the hearing.
A final site plan for the development was approved by Paola City Council members during their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10, but not before first discussing questions raised by council member Aaron Nickelson.
The proposed development is in Nickelson’s Ward 4 territory, and he said he wants to make sure the concerns of his constituents are addressed.
Nickelson said he was hesitant to approve the site plan before the CUP public hearing, during which residents could raise concerns about whether the development fits the character of the neighborhood and meets the standards of the city’s land development ordinance.
He also questioned what would happen to the existing sidewalk along Sundance Drive, which is heavily used.
City Manager Jay Wieland said an entrance to the facility would be cut into the sidewalk route, similar to what has happened along Baptiste Drive as it has developed.
Nickelson said he is not personally against the development, but he also wonders how it can be built in a flood plain.
City Manager Jay Wieland said it is possible to build in a flood plain if the developer uses fill to elevate the land above the flood plain.
Wieland also said the typical process is for a site plan to be approved before a CUP hearing because without a site plan, there isn’t actually a proposed project to debate during the hearing.
Nickelson said he understood and he was willing to vote with his fellow council members to approve the final site plan with the understanding that the council will have the final say following the CUP public hearing. The site plan was approved unanimously.
Legacy Properties & Development is the applicant for the CUP, and owner Rob George confirmed that he has permission from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to build in the flood plain, and the land will be raised to the necessary level.
In November, the Paola Planning Commission recommended approval of the final site plan with the condition that the parking lot be set back 15 feet from the road.
Because the tract in question abuts a residential zoning district, there also is a requirement of a 40-foot buffer yard with 4.5 plant units. City staff reported, in a City Council memorandum, that the requirement is already met due to existing foliage, the proposed location of the building and the existing retention pond between the building and the Indian Hills subdivision.
