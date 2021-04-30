WELLSVILLE – Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery in connection with an incident that reportedly took place Wednesday, April 28, while he was working as a substitute teacher for Wellsville USD 289.
Samsel, 36, of Wellsville allegedly was involved in an incident with a student that school administration reported to authorities. An investigation was conducted by the Wellsville Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which led to Samsel’s arrest on charges of misdemeanor battery, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Samsel was booked into the Franklin County Adult Detention Center at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, April 29, and was later released on bond.
Wellsville Superintendent Ryan Bradbury briefly addressed the incident in an open letter stating that Wellsville USD 289 is aware of the situation and it is being thoroughly investigated.
“Student safety has and always will be our first priority,” Bradbury said. “At this time, we are prevented from commenting further on this situation. This is not due to a lack of transparency but due to privacy laws that prevent us from doing so.”
Samsel is in his second term in the Kansas House, representing District 5, which includes portions of Osawatomie and southwest Miami County.
In addition to substitute teaching, Samsel also works as an attorney and referee for youth athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.