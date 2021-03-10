PAOLA — Criticism of Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration was a common theme during a legislative breakfast that took place Saturday, March 6, at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Paola.
Republican state senators Caryn Tyson and Molly Baumgardner were joined by Republican state representatives Mark Samsel and Samantha Poetter for the event. There were about 50 people in attendance, and tables and chairs were spread out to allow for social distancing inside Holy Trinity’s recently completed multipurpose room.
The Republican leaders expressed frustration with Gov. Kelly’s handling of the pandemic, specifically the mismanagement of unemployment claims through the Kansas Department of Labor, as well as vaccine distribution and use of federal funding.
KEMA
The Kansas House and Senate have both been working on proposed legislation that would modify the Kansas Emergency Management Act (KEMA) and limit the governor’s power during times of emergency.
Sen. Tyson said she voted for the Senate’s version of the bill because it would set up a legislative oversight committee that would have the final say regarding emergency orders issued by the governor.
“We are losing our freedoms from within,” Tyson said. “We must stand up. We must be heard.”
Sen. Baumgardner said she also supported the Senate’s version of the KEMA bill.
Baumgardner said the state attorney general would be reviewing emergency orders under the proposed legislation.
She added that members of the governor’s office argue that it will take too much time to get orders approved during times of emergency, but in her opinion, none of Gov. Kelly’s previous executive orders required immediate action.
“None of them were emergencies,” Baumgardner said.
She added that the KEMA bill would give an oversight committee the ability to look at how federal funds are being utilized, something she said is drastically needed.
Sen. Baumgardner said millions of dollars of federal funds have come into the state “like sand through an hour glass.” She said a lack of preplanning has led to the funds not being used appropriately.
She used an example of $150 million coming into the state for schools to address the pandemic, but $112 million still hasn’t been spent.
“And the federal government is sending another $330 million,” Baumgardner said.
Rep. Mark Samsel said he was one of the only Republicans to vote against the House version of the KEMA bill, although he shares concerns about giving the governor too much power during times of emergency. His issue with the proposed legislation is that it would give too much power to the seven-member legislative coordinating council.
Those members are from larger cities and may not understand the effects legislation could have on rural Kansas, Samsel said.
His preference is to find a solution that involves a larger portion of the overall legislative body.
MASKS
Rep. Poetter said she is against mask mandates and instead believes it should be a choice left to each individual.
“Every single time the governor put out a mask mandate, it was for control,” Poetter said. “We’re all adults. We know when to wear a mask and when not to.”
Sen. Tyson agreed.
“To me, it’s a personal choice, a personal freedom,” Tyson said.
PANDEMIC
Sen. Tyson said the pandemic is bad, but the biggest hit came when the economy was shut down.
“That was devastating,” she said.
Tyson said the state has become reliant on federal funds, but that is not sustainable.
“They can’t keep printing money forever,” she said.
Sen. Baumgardner said her biggest issue with how Gov. Kelly has managed the pandemic is the lack of resources dedicated to protecting the state’s most vulnerable population — elderly individuals in long-term care facilities.
Now, instead of groups going into those facilities to give vaccines, Baumgardner said the elderly residents are being asked to sign up and travel to outside clinics. She referenced a recent event in which there was a long line of elderly individuals waiting outside in freezing temperatures to get a shot.
“The mask issue is the least of our problems,” Baumgardner said. “The real issue is finding out how to protect the most vulnerable.”
Rep. Samsel said he is dumbfounded by the inadequacies of the state’s unemployment claim system through the Kansas Department of Labor. He said he is especially concerned that when a caller can’t get through, there is no way to put their name on a list to get a call back.
“If you still need help, I apologize, you can’t get through,” Samsel said. “I daily get emails with some very heartbreaking news from folks who are struggling. We have failed them.”
Rep. Poetter said the incompetence of the Kelly administration in regards to fraudulent unemployment claims and mismanaged vaccine distribution is “an embarrassment to say the least.”
KPERS
Sen. Tyson said the House did pass a bill addressing the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS), but she won’t support what she said amounts to another billion-dollar bonding for the system.
Tyson said it’s time to start thinking about giving Kansans an option to convert from KPERS to more of a self-directed IRA, similar to the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) federal retirement system.
One benefit of such a plan is that if the recipient were to die, the funds would go to a beneficiary rather than just a small death payment being made like with KPERS, Tyson said.
“I think we need to start having that difficult conversation,” Tyson said. “We have to address this.”
Rep. Poetter said she supported the KPERS legislation because it included lower interest rates.
Rep. Samsel said the House bill on KPERS (HB 2405) passed 117 to six, and it did not seem controversial at the time as it took advantage of lower interest rates.
Sen. Baumgardner said the issue began back when Kathleen Sebelius was governor because she didn’t put money into KPERS. Baumgardner then referred to Gov. Kelly as “Sebelius 2.0.”
Instead of the governor’s proposed reamortization of KPERS, Baumgardner said the state needs to address its spending.
Baumgardner emphasized the importance of maintaining a secure retirement system for Kansans.
“The state has to live up to its obligations,” she said.
INCOME TAX
Sen. Tyson spoke in support of Senate Bill 46, which would exempt retirement accounts from state income tax.
Tyson said opponents will argue that the state can’t afford such a large tax cut, but she said during the first six months of the fiscal year that began last July, taxes collected have exceeded estimates by $168 million.
“We can afford that bill,” Tyson said. “We’ve got to have the intestinal fortitude to stand up.”
PROPERTY TAX TRANSPARENCY
Sen. Tyson said a property tax transparency bill (SB 13) that was initially approved by the Senate was recently amended and approved by the House, and she expects the Senate to concur and send it to Gov. Kelly’s desk.
One portion of the multi-part bill would establish notice and public hearing requirements prior to a governing body voting to exceed its revenue neutral rate for property tax purposes.
Sen. Tyson said the bill also removes the existing tax lid that several municipalities previously opposed.
“It’s a good bill,” Tyson said. “You will have a chance to speak about your property taxes before they increase.”
Sen. Tyson said she hopes Gov. Kelly will not veto the legislation like she did last year.
“I don’t know how a governor can veto transparency, but she did,” Tyson said.
Rep. Poetter said the goal is to have veto-proof majority of support for the bill.
On the House side, she said they added a provision that the state would pay for the first two years of mailing notices to property owners.
Sen. Tyson said the legislation will only work if property owners get involved and speak up if they are concerned by any notices they receive about an increase in their property taxes.
“We need all of you to stand up and stay strong for our freedoms,” Tyson said. “Let’s take back our government, take back our state and take back our nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.