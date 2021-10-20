LOUISBURG — The Republican nominee to replace outgoing Miami County Treasurer Jennie Fyock has plenty of experience in the department.
Deputy Treasurer Tricia Lee, who has worked in both the treasurer’s office and county clerk’s office, was voted to be Fyock’s replacement during a convention that took place Oct. 13 at the Louisburg Senior Center.
The convention was necessary because Fyock, who had been Miami County Treasurer for the past five years and was in the first year of her second term in office, announced she is resigning effective Oct. 15.
Dakotah Parshall, chair of the county’s Republican Party, said in an email that all of the precinct representatives were notified by mail per statute. A total of 22 showed up to the convention, and seven more sent someone to vote for them as a proxy. That meant there were 29 eligible votes to be tallied at the convention.
Parshall turned leadership of the convention over to Cheryl Reynolds, district chair of the Kansas Republican Party.
When Reynolds asked for nominations, two candidates were announced. Teresa Reeves nominated Lee, saying she is extremely qualified because of her experience working in the treasurer’s office. Jacob Vickrey nominated Joshua Paletta, saying he has strong financial skills and a passion for service.
Both candidates were then given an opportunity to speak.
Lee talked about all of the tasks she has handled or supervised in the department, and she talked about changes she would like to see with the queue system in the motor vehicle department. Lee said she would like to see one clerk designated for online appointments and one for walk-ins.
Paletta said he has worked in the financial sector for 15 years and most recently has served as an investment adviser. “I believe I can make a significant contribution to this county,” he said. “My greatest asset is that I genuinely care for people.”
Reynolds then asked each candidate a few questions before turning it over to the voters to conduct a secret ballot.
Lee ended up winning by a tally of 18 to 11.
Lee must be officially appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly, but the governor typically appoints the party’s nominee.
The process was similar to what took place in April 2016, when Republican delegates voted to nominate Deputy Treasurer Jennie Fyock after longtime Treasurer Gayla Shields submitted her resignation. Fyock was then elected to the position that November. She was reelected to the post in November 2020.
Because Fyock’s resignation occurred within the first two years of her four-year term, Miami County Clerk Jante White said the treasurer’s position will be up for election in November 2022 and would be subject to a primary next August if needed. The person elected to the position in 2022 would serve the remainder of Fyock’s unexpired term, which ends in 2024.
Lee could run for the office in 2022 but would be subject to all the same filing guidelines as the other candidates, White said.
