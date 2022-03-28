PAOLA — The potential future of Paola was on display Thursday, March 24, during a public open house that unveiled a draft of the city’s new comprehensive plan.
Maps, charts and statistical information were displayed throughout the gymnasium at the Paola Fire Station for the event, and members of the public were encouraged to walk through, ask questions and provide feedback.
The displays covered topics like existing and future land use maps, parks and recreation, natural resources and conservation, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, infrastructure and transportation.
There also was a print version of the lengthy draft residents could flip through.
Attendees provided feedback by using green stickers to highlight priorities on maps and other displays, or simply by sharing opinions with representatives of Confluence, which is the company that has been updating the plan.
Paola residents Mike and Cindy Gray attended the open house hoping to learn how the city can attract more retail growth and offer high-speed internet in the future.
John and Luci Kennedy live just west of Paola in the former growth area, and they attended the open house to learn how Paola’s future growth could impact them.
Several local governmental leaders also attended, including Paola Mayor Leigh House and Miami County Commissioner Rob Roberts.
In February of 2021, the Paola City Council agreed to hire Confluence to help update the city’s comprehensive plan for a total cost of $148,500. Confluence has offices in Kansas City, Mo., and Des Moines, among other locations throughout the Midwest.
The update process was dubbed “Planning Paola 2050,” and a website was created called: https://confluence.mysocialpinpoint.com/planning-paola-2050.
Local residents who missed out on the open house can still view the draft and share opinions by going to the website.
A public hearing to consider adoption of the plan is scheduled to take at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, during the Paola Planning Commission meeting at the Paola Justice Center. Final approval must come from the Paola City Council.
