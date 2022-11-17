221123_mr_canvass_01

Miami County Commissioner Phil Dixon (middle) reviews vote totals from a Louisburg polling location during the election canvass Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Miami County Clerk's Office. Pictured behind him is Tiffany Ellison, who learned after the canvass that she had gained four votes from provisional ballots and therefore won the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race by two votes over challenger Kevin Roche.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

LOUISBURG – When Tiffany Ellison walked into the Miami County Clerk’s Office on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, for the canvass of votes to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election, she was still trailing challenger Kevin Roche by two votes in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race.

Just a few hours later, once 88 provisional ballots from throughout the county were approved and added to the official final election results, Ellison learned she had now won the council race by two votes.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

