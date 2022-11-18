Miami County Commissioner Tyler Vaughan reviews vote totals from Elm Grove Baptist Church during the canvass of votes Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Miami County Clerk's Office. Pictured in the background is Tiffany Ellison, who gained four votes from provisional ballots during the canvass to take a two-vote lead in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race over challenger Kevin Roche. Roche has paid for a recount, which is set to take place Sunday, Nov. 20.
Miami County Commissioner Tyler Vaughan reviews vote totals from Elm Grove Baptist Church during the canvass of votes Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Miami County Clerk's Office. Pictured in the background is Tiffany Ellison, who gained four votes from provisional ballots during the canvass to take a two-vote lead in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race over challenger Kevin Roche. Roche has paid for a recount, which is set to take place Sunday, Nov. 20.
Louisburg City Council Ward 2 challenger Kevin Roche has submitted a petition and paid the required $1,500 bond to ask for a recount in his race against incumbent Tiffany Ellison.
Roche was initially ahead by two votes, 208 to 206, at the end of election night Nov. 8, but Ellison gained four votes after several provisional ballots were reviewed and approved during the canvass of votes Thursday, Nov. 17, putting her ahead 210 to 208.
Roche had until the end of the day Friday, Nov. 18, to ask for a recount, and the petition was submitted with payment Friday.
The Miami County Board of Canvassers convened a special meeting at 4 p.m. Friday to review the petition and officially authorize Miami County Clerk and Election Officer Janet White to proceed with the recount.
White said Roche asked for both a hand sort and hand recount of the ballots, and the work will be done by a bipartisan board of her election workers beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, inside the commission chambers of the Miami County Administration Building. Both candidates will be allowed to personally oversee the recount.
White said the hand sorting will take longer than the hand counting because the election workers will need to sort through 6,021 advance ballots to pull out the LC2 (Louisburg City 2) ballots, and then do the same sorting process with the 1,427 ballots from the Louisburg polling location.
There were a total of 457 votes in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race. Ellison received 210 votes, Roche received 208 votes, Andrew Hammar received 35 votes, and there were four write-in votes, according to the county’s official final election totals posted after Thursday’s canvass.
Hammar announced before election day that he had dropped out of the race and was supporting Roche, but his name was still listed on the ballot.
The five members of the Miami County Board of Canvassers who attended Friday’s special meeting either in person or on the phone are Miami County commissioners Rob Roberts, Tyler Vaughan, Phil Dixon and Danny Gallagher, as well as Lucas Mellinger, who was filling in for Miami County Commissioner George Pretz.
White told them that if the recount changes the results of the election, either by making it a tie or by giving Roche the lead, he will not be charged the $1,500 bond.
The recount is technically scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to make sure there is enough time, but White told the canvassers she is planning for it to be completed Sunday. She added that she and her staff would be working Saturday to set up the commission chambers for the recount.
Ellison is out of town and said she will not be back in time for the recount Sunday. She said she was hoping it would be pushed back to Monday to allow her to attend, but that wasn’t the case.
Ellison did attend Thursday’s canvass, and she said she trusts White and her team after seeing how thorough they were during the canvass.
“I feel pretty confident in the process going forward,” Ellison said.
Roche said he received several requests from his supporters to conduct a recount, which is why he decided to move forward with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.