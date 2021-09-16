FRANKLIN COUNTY – Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel has been placed on probation for one year after reaching a plea deal in a case stemming from an incident that took place Wednesday, April 28, while he was working as a substitute teacher for Wellsville USD 289.
Samsel, 36, of Wellsville, was initially charged with three counts of battery against two teenage victims for the incident, which was investigated by the Wellsville Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Class B misdemeanors each carried possible sentences of up to six months in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.
Samsel pleaded not guilty to the charges in May, but a plea deal was announced during his most recent court appearance Monday, Sept. 13, via a Zoom conference call with District Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball.
Franklin County Attorney Brandon Jones outlined the details of the plea deal during the call, and Samsel and his attorney agreed to the terms.
Per the agreement, Samsel pleaded guilty to three reduced charges of disorderly conduct. He was given a 90-day jail sentence, but that sentence was then suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year.
Samsel must send written apology letters to both victims, and he is prohibited from using social media platforms for personal use. Judge Kimball did allow him to use his official legislator account for political and legislative purposes.
Samsel was ordered to have no contact with either of the victims or their families, and he must comply with all mental health treatment recommendations and take prescribed medication. He also must pay $263 in court fees.
“I am sorry for what happened,” Samsel said during the Zoom court hearing. “I never intended to hurt anybody.”
Samsel is in his second term in the Kansas House, representing District 5, which includes portions of Osawatomie and southwest Miami County.
In addition to substitute teaching, Samsel also has worked as an attorney and referee for youth athletics.
