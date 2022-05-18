PAOLA — The job responsibilities that come with being named Paola’s city manager will come as no surprise to Randi Shannon. That’s because she’s been filling the role on an interim basis for the past five months.
Paola City Council members made the interim position permanent following an executive session at the end of their May 10 meeting. The council members voted unanimously to name Shannon the city’s new city manager.
Shannon has risen quickly through the ranks of Paola city government. She grew up in Rose Hill, Kan., and moved to the area when her husband, Will, started teaching in La Cygne.
Randi was right out of college in 2014 when she started working at Paola City Hall as an administrative assistant for the community development department.
Former Paola City Manager Jay Wieland said her attitude and work ethic immediately caught his attention.
“I really am proud of her,” Wieland said. “From day one, you saw the potential. She just had this sense of understanding things, and she picked things up so quickly.”
In 2017, Randi was promoted to the position of assistant to the city manager. It was part of a trio of staffing changes that also saw Stephanie Marler promoted to assistant city clerk, and Jessica Newton hired as an administrative assistant in the community development department.
Randi said she and Stephanie learned a lot working with Wieland and former City Clerk Dan Droste, especially during budget season. Now, Wieland and Droste are both retired, and Randi and Stephanie find themselves tackling the budget together as city manager and city clerk.
Jessica Newton has also worked her way up to head of the city’s planning department.
Wieland said he’s proud of all of them, and he thinks it’s wonderful that the city of Paola has so many women in leadership positions.
“That was something that was rare in my early years in city government,” Wieland said.
Randi’s recent stint as acting interim city manager was not the first time she temporarily filled the role. When Wieland retired in January 2020, Randi served as interim city manager until Sid Fleming was hired and took over the role in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.
Fleming resigned in December 2021, and Randi was chosen to serve as acting interim city manager. Paola City Council members liked the way she handled the role and selected her as the new city manager at the May 10 meeting.
Randi said she is excited to serve as Paola’s city manager, and she has already learned a lot during her time in the interim position.
“I’ve learned to not be scared to ask for help, and to rely on the strong staff behind you,” Randi said.
She also is happy that she will continue to oversee several city projects she has been involved with during the past few months, including the Paola Crossings development, proposed new ballfields, enhancements to the Paola Family Pool, waste water master plan and more.
“I’ve put in so much blood, sweat and tears, it would be hard to hand it over,” she said.
Most importantly, though, Randi said she looks forward to continuing to work with her department heads and the rest of the city staff.
“This is going to be a team effort,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.