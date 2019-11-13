LOUISBURG — Both Louisburg City Council seats up for election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, featured contested races.
Council member Kalee Smith received 54 votes to defeat challengers Travis Thompson, with 34 votes, and Dusti Travis, with 28 votes, to retain her Ward 1 seat.
“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank all those who took the time to get out and vote, especially those who showed support for me and my reelection,” Smith said. “I am excited for another term on city council, and I will continue to do my best to represent my constituents and the people of Louisburg.”
In the other contested race, challenger Donna Cook defeated council member Lee Baer 96 votes to 68 votes to win the Ward 2 seat.
“I would like to thank all the people in Ward 2 for your support and vote,” Cook said. “I will do my best to serve you and all the people of Louisburg.”
Baer said he was grateful for the chance to serve on the council.
"I am disappointed in the election results. If you had asked me this time last year if I was going to spend nine months on the council and run for office in an election, I would have laughed at the thought. I have never been one for promises and words, I'm much more of an action kind of guy and getting the ball rolling on fixing stormwater issues has been successful," Baer said. "This year has really opened my eyes to the action needed in Louisburg. I love this town and want nothing but the best for Louisburg."
Baer said the main concerns he had hoped to address in a full term in office were the failing infrastructure in town as well as helping to guide the community's future growth.
"There is little doubt that Louisburg will grow, our schools are great, our community is great, and we are close to anything you might want," he said. "Even though I was not elected to office, I do feel it is my duty to make myself available to city staff for any engineering expertise they might need. The Metcalf 2.0 project will be under design in the near future and we need to make sure all the plan details support our businesses that will be impacted.
"I want to say thank you to Mayor Southard for the opportunity to be on the council, thank you to the citizens who voted in the recent election, and best wishes to the council moving forward," Baer said.
General election results are unofficial until after the Nov. 15 canvass.
