State of City Breakfast set for March 7

By Brian McCauley
brian.mccauley@miconews.com

Mar 1, 2023

Leigh House delivers her first State of the City remarks as the mayor of Paola during last year's State of the City Breakfast. File photo

PAOLA — Paola's annual State of the City Breakfast is scheduled to take place from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Paola Country Club.

Community members are invited to attend the event and enjoy a light breakfast while listening to officials from the city of Paola, Paola USD 368 and Miami County give updates.

Attendees also will be able to ask questions.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
