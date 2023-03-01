230301_mr_state_city_01

Leigh House delivers her first State of the City remarks as the mayor of Paola during last year’s State of the City Breakfast.

 File photo

PAOLA — Paola’s annual State of the City Breakfast is scheduled to take place from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Paola Country Club.

Community members are invited to attend the event and enjoy a light breakfast while listening to officials from the city of Paola, Paola USD 368 and Miami County give updates.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.