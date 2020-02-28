PAOLA - Paola’s annual State of the City Breakfast is scheduled to take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Town Square event center.
Community members are invited to attend the event and enjoy a light breakfast while listening to officials from the city of Paola, Paola USD 368 and Miami County give updates.
Attendees also will be able to ask questions.
