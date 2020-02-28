200226_mr_brf_state_city

Paola Mayor Artie Stuteville speaks during last year's State of the City Breakfast. This year's event is set for Wednesday, March 11.

 File photo

PAOLA - Paola’s annual State of the City Breakfast is scheduled to take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Town Square event center.

Community members are invited to attend the event and enjoy a light breakfast while listening to officials from the city of Paola, Paola USD 368 and Miami County give updates.

Attendees also will be able to ask questions.

Editor and Publisher Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

