PAOLA – Paola City Council member Trent Upshaw has announced that he will be moving out of his Ward 2 boundaries, which will open up his council seat to those in his ward interested in serving.
Upshaw made the announcement during the Paola City Council work session Tuesday, Sept. 6. Upshaw said he will remain in Paola, but he and his wife will be living within council member Dave Smail’s Ward 1 boundaries once they close on their new home Sept. 19.
Upshaw’s last council meeting is expected to be Tuesday, Sept. 13.
City Clerk Stephanie Marler said any Ward 2 resident interested in serving on the council is encouraged to stop by Paola City Hall or call 259-3600 for more information. Ward 2 covers the southwest portion of Paola's city limits.
Marler said the city will gather names of interested candidates, and council members will have the opportunity to vote in a new member during their October meeting. The person who is appointed by the mayor and approved by the council will have 10 days to accept or decline the offer.
Upshaw acknowledged that the timing isn’t great because it is an election year. Upshaw’s name will remain on the November ballot, and he is unopposed.
Council members acknowledged that Upshaw will likely win the election barring a successful write-in campaign, and city officials will once again have to appoint a person to replace him in December.
Upshaw joined the Paola City Council in 2018 after incumbent Gee Gee Wilhoite chose not to file for reelection.
