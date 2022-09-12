Trent Upshaw

PAOLA – Paola City Council member Trent Upshaw has announced that he will be moving out of his Ward 2 boundaries, which will open up his council seat to those in his ward interested in serving.

Upshaw made the announcement during the Paola City Council work session Tuesday, Sept. 6. Upshaw said he will remain in Paola, but he and his wife will be living within council member Dave Smail’s Ward 1 boundaries once they close on their new home Sept. 19.

