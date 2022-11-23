The canvass of votes was influential this year as it changed the outcome of a Louisburg council race and highlighted a hiccup with the county’s election machines that allows voters to change ballot styles.
The canvass of votes took place Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Miami County Clerk’s Office. During the canvass, the results of the Nov. 8 election were reviewed and certified by a five-member board of canvassers that included Miami County commissioners Rob Roberts, Tyler Vaughan, Phil Dixon and Danny Gallagher, as well as Lucas Mellinger, who was filling in for Miami County Commissioner George Pretz.
Miami County Clerk and Election Officer Janet White gave an overview of election night and any issues that occurred at the polls.
White said that even though Miami County voters vote electronically, there is also a paper ballot generated for each voter.
“Having the ability to vote electronically but having that paper ballot too is the best of both worlds,” White said.
She admitted, though, that it’s not a perfect system, and the canvassers Thursday learned about one hiccup in the system that could potentially create larger problems down the road if not addressed.
White said a Paola voter went to the correct polling location at the Paola American Legion but somehow was able to vote an LC3 ballot style (Louisburg City 3) that should have only been offered at the Louisburg United Methodist Church. It was discovered, during the county’s final balancing in preparation for the canvass, that the Louisburg ballot was included with the Paola ballots from the Legion.
White explained what likely occurred, and it actually occurred at another voting location as well on election day. Previously, White said it’s never happened more than once during an election.
Under the current process, when a voter is walked over to a voting machine, a blank ballot is inserted into the machine, and an election worker helps bring up the correct ballot for the voter.
The hiccup occurs when a person is voting the correct ballot electronically but then hits the “exit” button. The paper ballot is then ejected from the machine, and the person has to start the process over again by putting the ballot back into the machine.
White said voters usually will ask for assistance at that time, but some may choose to figure it out themselves. There is a menu option at that point which allows the voter to select their own ballot style, and in this case the person at the Paola Legion chose the Louisburg ballot.
Because of voter anonymity, White said there is no way to know afterward who cast that ballot, and once the LC3 ballot voted at the wrong location is added to the rest of the LC3 ballots, there is no way to decipher which one it is.
The same thing happened at the Spring Hill Community Center, where someone was able to vote using an EMC3 (East Middle Creek 3) ballot style that should have only been available at the Circle Grove polling location.
White said the two ballots that were voted in the incorrect locations did count because, unlike provisional ballots, there is no way to know who voted them, but they did not impact any of the close races.
The LC3 ballot style did not include the close Louisburg council race, that was on the LC2 ballot style, White said.
Commissioner Vaughan repeatedly expressed his concern about the problem, and White said she has already expressed her own concerns about the issue with Election Systems & Software of Omaha, Neb., which is the company that oversees the election machines. The commissioners all agreed that more concerns need to be raised with the specific mention that the commissioners do not want voters to have the ability to change their own ballot styles.
“It’s a huge concern,” White said. “Especially when a race is super close.”
White did point out that it only occurred two times this election, and there were 13,563 ballots cast.
“It’d be great if there was a perfect system, but I don’t know if there is one,” White said.
Of the 13,563 total ballots cast, 5,933 were cast in advance. A total of 1,385 utilized mail advance ballots, and 4,548 voted in person in advance at the Miami County Administration Building, according to numbers provided at the canvass.
During the canvass, the commissioners reviewed the totals from each polling location to make sure they were accurate, and they also reviewed provisional ballots.
A total of 88 provisional ballots were approved by the canvassers and added to the election results, and 105 were denied Thursday.
The canvassers followed recommendations based on state statute and denied provisional ballots such as 87 who weren’t registered to vote, and 17 who failed to show voter identification.
The provisional ballot of a homeless person also was denied because the voter did not list a specific location where they stay at night. The election officials said it doesn’t need to be an actual address, it could even be a location like a parking lot or bridge, but a location is needed to generate the correct ballot style. The person listed a P.O. Box instead, which is not allowed.
Likewise, the canvassers followed recommendations based on state statute and approved provisional ballots, such as four that were clerical errors and not the fault of the voter, nine partial ballots from people who voted at the wrong polling location, 20 people who asked for an advance ballot but never returned it and instead voted on election day, 17 voters who had changed their name from what was registered, 32 voters who had changed addresses and moved within the county but voted at the correct polling location, and one whose birthday was on election day, so even though she preregistered to vote by the deadline, the system had not yet processed the registration on election day.
The approved provisional ballots were key in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race. Challenger Kevin Roche was winning by two votes after election night 208 to 206 over incumbent Tiffany Ellison. After the provisional ballots were processed Thursday, Ellison gained four votes, putting her ahead 210 to 208.
That total increased to 211 to 208 following a hand recount of the ballots Sunday, Nov. 20, paid for by Roche. Ellison is now the official winner, according to the final results posted online after the recount (see related story).
Write-in votes were also reviewed during the canvass, and in some cases the write-ins determined the winners of township races in which there was no name on the ballot. The canvassers had to draw names to break the tie in two separate township clerk races.
White said that had the Louisburg council race ended in a tie, the canvassers would also have had to draw a name to select a winner.
The canvass did not change the outcome of any of the races, except for the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race.
There are 25,888 registered voters in Miami County, which puts the voter turnout of the Nov. 8 election at 52.39 percent.
