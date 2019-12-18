PAOLA — The door kept opening and the line kept growing at Town Square on Thursday, Dec. 12, during the retirement celebration for Paola City Manager Jay Wieland.
Fifty years in local government, after all, is plenty of time to establish multiple lifelong friendships and professional relationships.
There were several guests from Paola, including members of the local police and fire departments, as well as local government officials who have worked with Wieland during his 12-year tenure as Paola city manager.
But there also were guests from Wieland’s past, including Arlyn Oetting, who was the fire chief when Wieland was city manager of Sterling, Ill.
“My 50-year journey has really gone quicker than I could have expected, and I cannot think of a better place to end that journey than Paola,” Wieland told the crowd of guests at Thursday’s retirement reception.
Wieland didn’t leave the celebration empty-handed.
Members of the Paola Fire Department presented Wieland with a bugle award naming him honorary fire chief. Chief Andy Martin talked about the history of the bugle as a symbol of leadership within a fire department.
Mayor Artie Stuteville also presented Wieland with a special box featuring pins from each of the cities he has been a part of during his 50-year career in local government.
“That’s fifty years in one box,” Stuteville said as she handed Wieland the gift.
Those in attendance also got to watch a video showing Wieland receiving a 50-year award during a recent gathering of the International City/County Management Association.
“Thank you, this is a wonderful community,” Wieland told the crowd Thursday. “God am I blessed.”
Although it was an emotional farewell, Wieland won’t be saying goodbye just yet to his city manager duties.
His official last day on the job will be Jan. 18, 2020, but he told council members he would be willing to volunteer his services and help out for a short while after that.
Assistant City Manager Randi Shannon will fill the role of interim city manager until Wieland’s replacement can be found.
Earlier this year, the city hired a company to find candidates for Paola’s next city manager, and Wieland and council members have already spoken with a few finalists.
The council members, though, recently decided to start advertising again in search of more candidates. The city also has created an informational pamphlet promoting the city that is expected to be used to help recruit new candidates.
“Selling our community is an important part of moving forward,” Wieland said when the pamphlet was discussed during a recent council work session.
