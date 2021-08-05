LOUISBURG — It might have been under the lights and on the football field, but Grappling on the Gridiron was all wrestling at Wildcat Stadium.
A week-long Louisburg wrestling camp, drawing a record 68 wrestlers, concluded with an evening of matches under the spotlight Friday, July 9.
“That really was my intention, to put a spotlight on our sport,” Louisburg wrestling coach Bobby Bovaird said. “We are a winter sport and that doesn’t bring in the big crowds like a basketball game does, so many of our wrestlers don’t get the experience of ‘being in the spotlight.”
The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling camp featured 20 wrestlers in the beginners camp and 48 in the advanced camp, which are records for the program. The camp also featured 10 girls.
The wrestling mat was on the football field, right in front of the home bleachers at Wildcat Stadium. The wrestlers warmed up in a circle prior to the event, stood for the National Anthem and then wrestled featured matches the rest of the evening with color commentary and play-by-play from the booth by Wildcat Wrestling Club coach John Clayton and Wildcat Wrestling Club parent Justin Weis.
It was a tremendous event, Bovaird said, with a lot of people working behind the scenes to make it happen.
For the exhibition, teams were divided for Louisburg colors with a Purple team and a White team. The White team won the dual 89 to 36. The night featured more than 20 matches.
“I got a ton of compliments for the event, but the credit needs to be given to all of the people who helped out with planning it and carrying it out,” he said.
Joey Ewalt, a Prairie View graduate and wrestler at Baker University, was the featured clinician for the camp.
Joey and his grandfather Sonny Ewalt served as honorary coaches for the evening.
Sonny Ewalt was a member of the first Louisburg High School wrestling team that went 0-8 in its inaugural season with no state qualifiers to going 8-0 the following season with a state champion.
“He went on to be a major factor in our youth wrestling clubs, and he made an impact as well as a well-respected wrestling official at the state and national level,” Bovaird said.
His boys, Mike and Sonny, both wrestled for Louisburg High School.
“I am very grateful that he has been working his way back into the Louisburg tradition,” Bovaird said. “He has been helping at our practices, supports the high school team and does so much more. If you look at the premier wrestling programs around the state, it is not that they are built from the hard work of one single coach. They are built from tradition and legacies. Wrestling becomes a way of life, and the families that buy into it pour a solid foundation that produces championships in later seasons.”
Wildcat Wrestling Club coaches Shawn Crossley and Trevor Fimch were mat side to coach the kids.
Athletic director Michael Pickman assisted with the operation of the stadium and USD 416 director of maintenance made the venue available for the evening exhibition.
“Wrestling isn’t really a sport that attracts a lot of kids,” Bovaird said. “The trick is that the kids need to find a passion for the sport. Wins and losses don’t mean a thing at a young age. I mean, who cares if you win a 10-and-under state championship if you hate the sport and walk away from it before you ever get the chance to really learn from it. It Is events like this one that I hope cam feed the passion for wrestling and bring new interest.
“I am very proud of how all of the kids did tonight,” Bovaird said. “I am very proud and thankful of the community coming out to support us.”
