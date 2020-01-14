Jamie Jackson stands at the foot of a 10-acre tract of land that he has planted in native grasses and flowers in an effort to restore the land. Jackson will receive the Miami County Conservation District’s Grassland Award for prairie planting during the district’s annual meeting Jan. 21 at Paola High School.

200115_sc_jackson_01

Doug Carder / Staff Photo

Doug Carder / Staff Photo

