PAOLA — Jamie Jackson was looking for an escape from the corporate lifestyle.
He found his paradise just west of Paola on West 303rd Street where a 29-acre tract of land is nestled between Walnut and Bull creeks.
“This is exactly what I was looking for. When I bought the place I didn’t retire, but my work changed and I had a job that required I did a lot of traveling,” Jackson said recently while seated in his earth-contact home on the property.
Jackson, who has owned the property for five years, went through a self-described detoxification from the information highway.
“I lived here the first year to ‘detox,’ is what I called it, which meant no TV, no internet,” Jackson said. “I used to laugh and say when I was working that my short leash was my Blackberry and my long leash was my computer, and I was very happy just to put my short leash and my long leash away.”
Outside the home, Jackson surveyed the land as he described the property.
“Two boundaries are water — Bull Creek on one side and Walnut (Creek) runs down the back,” he said. “The back is moderately treed, and I have pasture, water and there were about 15 acres that had been in row crops.”
The cropland has been replaced by 10 acres of native grasses and flowers. For his efforts, Jackson will receive the Miami County Conservation District’s Grassland Award for prairie planting at the district’s annual meeting on Jan. 21 at Paola High School.
“The bottom part of this land is in the flood zone, which is something I liked,” Jackson said. “I wanted to know more about the land, and a bunch of wonderful people showed me a world I knew nothing of.”
Jackson said the USDA Farm Service Agency staff members at the regional office in Paola were a tremendous help.
“Lorretta (Verhaeghe) told me about a small acreage program to put land back into native grass and flowers,” Jackson said. “It made a lot of sense to me, and I said ‘Of course I will do this.’”
He said Lisa Davis and Loretta Verhaeghe in the Farm Service Agency office and his neighbor David Degrande are the ones who should receive the grassland award. He said those folks and others helped him in his efforts to restore the land.
“All these people helped me and made it easy,” Jackson said. “They pretty much took me by my hand and despite me they set it up perfectly.”
Jackson said this is his fourth year in the grasslands program.
“I don’t have a big enough place where it makes commercial sense to be haying or something like that,” Jackson said. “So I have been working at stopping the erosion and restoring the land.”
Jackson said the land is burned off every other year, and one of his responsibilities is to keep the trees out of the 10-acre grassland parcel.
“In the beginning, the first year or two, I had to get some native weeds out,” Jackson said.
But he said the transformation has made those efforts worthwhile.
“I would do anything to help rebuild and strengthen the soil,” he said. “If it’s on your radar, it’s so much easier to do than I thought it would be. I keep bees, or maybe I should say the bees keep me, but it’s perfect for that too.”
Jackson said he has always had an interest in the land. His dad grew up on a farm in Mississippi and he has relatives who grew vegetables in New Jersey to sell as table crops for household consumption in the New York City marketplace.
“People don’t think about it but New Jersey has soil like Oregon — everything grows there,” he said of the Garden State.
Jackson said he was amazed at the amount of resources that are available through the Farm Service Agency and he encouraged people to make use of those resources. He is an advocate of putting ground back into native grasses and flowers.
“It’s a good investment into the land any way you cut it,” Jackson said. “I would tell anybody if you have smaller pastures, 10 to 20 acres that are languishing, keep the trees out and build up the soil. Help build biodiversity, which is good for the future.”
Jackson strolled down a walking path to a grassland area that will awaken when flowers bloom in season.
“I love watching the flowers come in,” Jackson said. “I was shocked when I was told there were a lot of people who were aware of it and enjoyed it when they are driving into town. What a great thing.”
