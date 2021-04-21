Individuals who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but are unable to travel can contact the Miami County Health Department (MCHD) for assistance.
MCHD has already completed two in-home vaccine clinics for homebound individuals as the department strives to reach the county’s homebound and transient populations.
Homebound individuals can call MCHD at (913) 294-2431, and the department will record the person’s information and call back once vaccine becomes available to schedule a time for vaccination. Individuals also can email covidmchd@miamicountyks.org with the information.
The department is currently vaccinating all phases of the Kansas Vaccination Plan.
As of April 13, the department had administered a total of 5,131 first doses and 3,493 second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is currently paused.
The COVID-19 vaccine interest form on the county website is still active and new responses are being recorded daily, according to MCHD’s April 14 report. About 7,100 online submissions have been collected.
According to the department, the county has about 20 to 25 active COVID-19 cases, but no variant strains of COVID-19 had been recorded in Miami County as of April 14.
The department’s positivity rate for the last two weeks is 1.4 percent, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
