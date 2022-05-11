As President and CEO of Olathe Health, I’ve seen the role Miami County Medical Center (MCMC) plays in the community.
If you live in Miami or Linn County, MCMC has likely provided care for you or someone you love. It’s this shared bond and experience that makes our organization special and ensured our success over the past 25 years.
From the beginning, we have worked to provide the highest level of care close to home. Through the hard work of MCMC associates, providers and ambassadors, we have earned a four-star rating from the CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, which determines how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality.
Always keeping our mission, to help people through healing, health and happiness, in the forefront, our commitment to the community is evident in the extensive growth of our services over the years.
As I reflect on the last couple of decades, a few milestones come to mind.
In 1996, construction of the new 56,500-square-foot MCMC facility was completed. Costing $13 million, the hospital’s footprint doubled in size to accommodate 20 patient rooms and 38 licensed beds; eight outpatient exam rooms; a 24-hour, 5,000-square-foot Emergency Department; and nuclear medicine capabilities.
Over the next five years, two additions were added to the MCMC hospital to accommodate general surgery, orthopedic and multispecialty clinics; an MRI and a hydrotherapy pool; and more.
In 2004, 17.03 acres adjacent to MCMC were purchased to allow for future growth of the facility.
In recent history, MCMC implemented a cardiac rehab program and brought a new MRI inside the facility. Whether it’s the nearly $50,000 MCMC donated to county organizations in 2021 or expanded access to advanced orthopedics and a comprehensive primary care network, the community’s healthcare needs drive everything MCMC and Olathe Health do.
That’s why it is my pleasure to announce our next focus area: the revitalization and reopening of the MCMC Therapy Pool.
Aquatic therapy and fitness classes are excellent resources, and since the therapy pool’s closure in 2020, the community has expressed a desire for its reopening. After listening to this feedback, we’ve begun to plan and secure the funding needed to make this happen.
For the last nine years, we’ve hosted Moon Over Miami, a fundraising event that directly supports MCMC’s most important needs. This year’s event will directly support the reopening of the pool.
It has been our privilege to care for you and your loved ones. We thank you for the opportunity to serve and look forward to advancing our mission in the years to come.
Have a Blessed Day,
Stan Holm, President/CEO
