Long before the Miami County Medical Center first opened its doors in 1996, the original Miami County Hospital was set to be unveiled to the community during a grand opening May 5, 1955.
That wasn’t quite early enough, though, for one infant who was determined to be the first baby born at the new hospital.
According to the May 12, 1955, edition of The Miami Republican, Dr. Rex Stanley was taking Mrs. Robert J. Beason to the hospital at 5 a.m., two hours before its announced opening, because she was in labor.
When the doctor called Administrator Robert E. Jones to bring up a key, he learned that Jones had given his key to the electrician the night before to finish some last-minute adjustments. Dr. Stanley was forced to break a window to gain entrance to the hospital, and he then opened the doors from the inside.
Jeanine Kay Beason, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Beason of Paola, was born at 5:50 a.m. May 5, 1955, and she was the first occupant of the nursery at the new hospital.
She was soon followed by John B. Miller Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Miller.
Both babies received a $25 savings account at the Miami County National Bank and many other gifts for being the first boy and girl born at the new hospital.
It was an eventful first day overall at the hospital, as in addition to the deliveries, Dr. Stanley performed three tonsillectomies, and Dr. P.A. Petitt amputated a toe for Clifford Miller, who had tangled the evening before with a power lawnmower, according to the newspaper article.
