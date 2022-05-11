A medical stabilization service at Miami County Medical Center is helping people dealing with withdrawal symptoms take a 180-degree turn toward a better life.
The program, called “One-Eighty,” is a hospital-based, inpatient medical service for withdrawal from alcohol, drugs and prescription medications, according to a news release.
Paul Luce, vice president of operations at Miami County Medical Center, said the hospital is often the first stop for people dealing with withdrawal. The One-Eighty program helps make sure they get the initial care they need during those first three to five days, and then they are referred to other providers to help with the following stages of recovery.
One of those additional providers is close by, as Luce said the hospital has been in discussion with representatives of Arista Recovery LLC, the new drug rehab facility that recently opened on the site of the former Ursuline Sisters campus in Paola.
The One-Eighty program started last July, and Luce said it has helped about 40 people since its inception.
For more information about the program, call (913) 355-3180.
