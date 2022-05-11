Miami County Hospital was Pat Diehm’s first job out of X-ray school in 1983.
Although Diehm would later spend a few years at Johnson County Orthopedics, she returned to Miami County Hospital in 1992 after her son was born.
She remembers being close to her co-workers — both literally and figuratively.
“The old hospital was very small,” Diehm said. “We were all very close and a pretty tight-knit family.”
When the new Miami County Medical Center opened in 1996, Diehm remembers how hectic it was to try and move all of the equipment and records over to the new hospital while still serving patients.
At that time, film was still being processed for X-rays, unlike the digital format used today.
“I physically moved a lot of the X-rays over in my car,” Diehm said.
Once inside the new hospital, Diehm and her co-workers quickly realized they would have a lot more space.
“Boy, we thought this place was huge,” she said.
Diehm remained in the radiology department, where she has seen the technology advance over the years. A CT scan with their original single slice machine might have taken 20 minutes, while the same scan today with upgraded equipment might take less than two minutes, she said.
They also added an MRI trailer, and last year acquired a wider MRI machine that is housed inside the hospital.
Diehm is now the radiology manager at the Miami County Medical Center, and she is not the only member of the department with extensive experience. Diehm has worked alongside mammography technician Brenda Young for the past 30 years, and DeAnn Banks has been administering MRIs ever since the hospital started utilizing the technology in the early 2000s.
“People come, and they stay,” Diehm said. “We’re a family.”
It’s that positive working environment that has also kept Ellen Alcorn at the hospital for its entire existence. Alcorn started working for the old Miami County Hospital in 1991 and was working in the purchasing department of the business office during the transition to the new Miami County Medical Center in 1996.
“It was challenging trying to manage supplies at both facilities,” Alcorn remembers of the transitional period.
Alcorn later went to nursing school and is now a nurse in the surgery department.
Since she grew up in Osawatomie and still lives there, Alcorn said she knows a lot of the patients who come into the hospital, and that has added to the family atmosphere at the medical center.
“I work with local people, and I enjoy seeing friends and family come in,” she said. “It’s still a family environment.”
