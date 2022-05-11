Miami County Hospital first opened its doors at 501 S. Hospital Drive in Paola 67 years ago on May 5, 1955.
The hospital was built using a $350,000 bond issue that passed in November 1952. It was owned by Miami County and governed by a board of trustees appointed by the County Commission.
By the late 1980s, it was apparent that Miami County officials needed help in keeping up to date with the health-care industry and in operating the hospital.
Hospital trustees commissioned a study in 1990 to determine whether the old hospital could be renovated or a new hospital should be built. Trustees and hospital officials also began seeking a partnership with Kansas City-area health organizations.
The county found a partner in Olathe Medical Center. The Olathe hospital had been helping the county hospital with medical records and was instrumental in bringing a family practice to Osawatomie and Paola.
As part of the agreement between Miami County and Olathe Health Systems Inc., the county got out of the hospital business, and Olathe Health System offered to lease the county hospital for 30 years. The terms of the lease required Olathe Health System to build a new hospital in Miami County.
A groundbreaking ceremony was conducted in late November 1994, and the new hospital opened in June 1996. It cost about $13 million to build and equip. At 56,000 square feet, the new medical center was more than double the size of the old county hospital.
It included 20 patient rooms, 38 licensed beds, eight outpatient exam rooms and a 24-hour, 5,000-square-foot emergency department.
Designed to meet the existing and future healthcare needs of the community, the facility was also equipped with nuclear medicine capability to diagnose heart and circulatory problems.
Over the next five years, two additions were added to the hospital to accommodate general surgery, orthopedic and multispecialty clinics, an MRI, a hydrotherapy pool and more.
In 2004, 17.03 acres adjacent to the medical center were purchased to allow for future growth of the facility.
Over two decades later, Miami County Medical Center has grown from a 38-member medical staff and 165-associate operation to a nearly 300-member workforce.
The medical center now offers a wide range of specialists in cardiology, orthopedics, general surgery, podiatry, urology, ophthalmology, pain management, otolaryngology, rehabilitation services, internal medicine, family medicine and pediatrics.
“Since a group of community members welcomed Olathe Health into the community, Miami County Medical Center has worked relentlessly to meet the needs of its community,” said Paul Luce, vice president of operations at Miami County Medical Center. “Whether it’s expanding specialty care offerings or striving to provide the highest level of patient care, dedicated Miami County Medical Center staff and providers have risen to the occasion.”
The medical center’s 25th anniversary was technically in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed some of the celebrations.
Miami County commissioners plan to honor the medical center for its milestone anniversary with a proclamation May 11.
