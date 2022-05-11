During the past few years, Miami County Medical Center’s Moon Over Miami event has raised funds for telehealth, a new MRI machine, cardiac care and other services.
This year, the event will raise funds to renovate the hospital’s hydrotherapy pool so it can be reopened to the public.
Paul Luce, vice president of operations at Miami County Medical Center, said the pool was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it needs to be rehabilitated before reopening.
“It has been the No. 1 requested item by patients,” Luce said.
The estimated cost of renovating the pool is $160,000, and Luce said the goal is for Moon Over Miami to raise half of that, with the hospital covering the remaining half.
Moon Over Miami is a casual wine-and-dine outdoor event that is scheduled to take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Paola’s Park Square.
Live music will be provided by Nick and Julie Nave.
It won’t be the first time that donations have benefited the pool.
It actually exists thanks to the Miami County Medical Center Charitable Foundation.
The organization’s first project was raising money for the hydrotherapy pool, which opened in 2003.
Volunteers raised $130,000 for the pool through individual donations and fundraisers like a poinsettia sale.
