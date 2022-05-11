Getting an MRI at the Miami County Medical Center has never been easier or more comfortable thanks to a new unit that was purchased and put into service last year.
The new machine is housed inside a recently constructed addition to the main hospital building, instead of an outdoor trailer where the previous machine was kept.
The new MRI unit is also wider than the previous machine, which hospital staff said has helped tremendously with patients who get claustrophobic in tight spaces.
“It’s a wonderful machine,” Radiology Manager Pat Diehm said.
Paul Luce, vice president of operations at Miami County Medical Center, talked about the benefits of the new MRI machine after it was installed last year.
“You don’t have to go out of town to get a good MRI,” Luce said, adding that images can be sent to doctors at any location.
The total cost of the new MRI project was about $2.3 million, and the hospital got some support from the Olathe Health Charitable Foundation’s annual Moon Over Miami event. The 2020 virtual event was held in August and raised more than $72,185 for the new MRI machine.
The new MRI machine went into operation in January 2021, and the old MRI trailer has since been removed.
Hospital officials said they have seen about a 15 percent increase in patients thanks to the larger size of the MRI machine and the fact that patients don’t need to be taken outside.
The new machine also scans a patient from head to toe without the need for repositioning, and patients can listen to their choice of music during the exam, according to a hospital news release.
MRI stands for Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and an MRI produces clear, clean and detailed images of internal structures. It uses radio waves, magnets and a computer to create detailed pictures of the body, and may help explain results from other imaging tests such as X-rays and CT scans, according to the release.
